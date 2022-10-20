ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Police: 'Missing and endangered' Virginia man last seen Wednesday afternoon

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a "missing and endangered" man last seen Wednesday afternoon in Prince William County.

Police said 34-year-old Justin Allen Tothill was last seen near his home on Old Dominion Hunt Drive in Manassas around 4:30 p.m.

"Justin is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered," officers said.

Police described Tothill as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and a small birthmark on left side of his chin.

Tothill was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Tothill's whereabouts is urged to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

