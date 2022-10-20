ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Trailer stolen with Merced youth football equipment

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Merced Police Department is investigating after an enclosed trailer from the East Campus Education Center containing youth football equipment was stolen Tuesday.

Police say surveillance video shows the alleged suspect vehicle is a white box truck that left the campus with the trailer that contained over $15,000 dollars of football equipment.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzSYL_0igg02w700
    Merced Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWHgb_0igg02w700
    Merced Police Department.

According to police, the enclosed trailer is a white 1997 Pace American with a California license plate 4DS1707. The trailer is missing the wheel fenders.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Vazquez at (209) 388-7784.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Stolen youth football trailer found in Atwater, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen trailer full of $15,000 worth of youth football equipment has been found, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, deputies were called out to a dairy on Gurr Road in Atwater after it was reported that the stolen trailer had been found. When deputies arrived, […]
ATWATER, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

A Fight Led To One Involved Grabbing A Gun

Sonora, CA – A fight resulted in one person grabbing a gun and pointing it at the other person, causing bystanders to get involved. A caller alerted Sonora Police dispatch recently to an altercation at the Sonora Plaza in the 700 block of Mono Way in Sonora. During questioning of witnesses, officers learned that 38-year-old Qiliang (Key-Lion) Fang of Monterey Park in the Los Angeles area was in a physical fight when he suddenly went to his vehicle and grabbed a firearm. He allegedly went back to the victim and pointed it at him, causing the pair to begin shouting and arguing. Bystanders intervened and were able to separate the subjects until officers arrived on the scene.
SONORA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced after throwing shovel during Fresno chase

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to time in state prison for throwing a shovel at a detective during a high-speed chase, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials said 28-year-old Antonio Jesus Palomino of Fresno was sentenced to 12 years and four months in state prison […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

22 pounds of drugs seized in CHP Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Approximately 22 pounds of cocaine was found inside a vehicle by officers with CHP Merced resulting in the arrest of the driver, according to the Highway Patrol. In a social media post on Friday, officers say a welfare check on an SUV resulted in CHP K9 Officer “Bruce” alerting them to […]
MERCED, CA
ABC10

K9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills in Ripon traffic stop

RIPON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies performed a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon where they seized nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says approximately 20,000 "M30" pills were found. Officials say some of the pills were blue while others were the new "rainbow" coloration. Deputies...
RIPON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash on I-5 Near Westley Rest Stop in Stanislaus County

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on I-5 near the Westley rest stop in Stanislaus County. The incident was described as a single-vehicle accident that occurred on northbound Interstate 5 around 10:00 p.m. Details on the Fatal Crash on I-5 Near the Westley...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home

MODESTO -- Two people found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home have been identified.  According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a public information officer.The woman was identified as 55-year-old Lisa Flores.Deputies say there was another woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death. 
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy