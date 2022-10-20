ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

Mill Memorial Library to host ‘Love Literacy for Life’

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i22m4_0igfzzzi00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Mill Memorial Library Board of Trustees will host a “Love Literacy for Life” annual fundraising event 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be hors d’oeuvres, desserts, wine sampling, music by DJ Linda, beer tasting by Susquehanna Brewing Company, Pick a Heart, basket/ gift certificate raffles, and a silent auction. Attendees must be 21 or older. The library is located at 495 East Main Street in Nanticoke. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit or contact the library at 570-735-3030. All proceeds benefit the library.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pocono Update

57th Annual Barrett Township Halloween Parade This Sunday

This Sunday, don't miss Barrett Township's longest-running tradition as attendees are invited to the 57th annual Barret Township Halloween Parade. Mountainhome, PA | On Sunday, October 23, the Rotary Club of the Pocono Mountains invites you to join them for the 57th annual Barrett Township Halloween Parade. This event is set to start at 2 PM with RT 390 being shut down at 1:30 to all vehicle traffic. The Rotary of the Pocono Mountains will be passing out candy bags along the Rt. 390 once the road is closed. The parade will follow Rt. 390 from the top of Canadensis Hill to the Mountainhome Methodist Church.
MOUNTAINHOME, PA
WBRE

Fall festival kicks off the weekend with food and fun

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nonstop fun and games Saturday as the Larksville Fall Festival kicked off the weekend. The borough’s Park and Recreation Center held a seasonal event with live music, vendors, and food. The event helps to raise money for the center to fund projects including playgrounds and locations for children’s activities. “To […]
LARKSVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Act Out Theatre Group to present ‘Tuck Everlasting’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Act Out Theatre Group will present Tuck Everlasting for two weekends, with productions through Oct. 30. Based on the children’s classic by Natalie Babbitt, Tuck Everlasting tells the story of 11-year-old Winnie Foster who yearns for a life beyond her home that is nestled in the woods. When Winnie meets Jesse Tuck and his family, she learns the secret behind their immortality and gets an adventure she’ll never forget.
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the 'Bazaar of the Bizarre.'. The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Coming to Campus Theatre this Sunday

LEWISBURG – The Campus Theatre will be showing the film ‘A League of Their Own’ this weekend, and they say two original cast members will be there. Organizers say the two cast members coming are JoAnne McComb, who played for the Springfield Sallies and Sarah Jane Sands Ferguson, who played for the Rockford Peaches. The film begins Sunday at 1 p.m.
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming College shows off major music department investment

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming College opened the doors Friday night for the newly constructed $8.5 million Trachte Music Center. This new building is named after the Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College, and his wife Sharon, a retired French professor. During Friday’s dedication, Trachte said he and his wife were “humbled and overwhelmed” by the honor of having the building bear their name. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020.   The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Area native completes Marine Corp marathon in Wyoming Valley

WYOMING — Kristen Marchak hit the ground running bright and early Sunday morning, supported by family, friends, and the Wilkes-Barre Bike Gang, to complete her 10th Marine Corps Marathon. When she crossed the finish line at the Wyoming section of the Luzerne County Levee Trail, she first received flowers...
WYOMING, PA
Newswatch 16

Kids get 'wheel life experiences' in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The airport hosted the free event called 'Wheel Life Experiences' to give kids a chance to get up close and personal with planes and other airport vehicles. Children were able to go inside some of the vehicles and learn all about them, as well as...
Times News

3 Carbon County men receive courage awards

It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
BERWICK, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Alternatives To Fall Mums

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Hardy mums are a staple for fall color in and around your landscape but not all mums are perennials. Paul Epsom shows you two varieties to plant that will come back every year. If you are looking for perennial alternatives to mums, Paul shares his favorite fall plants. Hydrangea, asters, Rose of Sharon varieties, Toad Lilies and several grasses can also keep the color going well into fall.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Newswatch 16

Students rock their education in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

A life-saving donation in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside. When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need. Fifteen-year-old Juliet...
Newswatch 16

Country Cupboard Express open for business

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15. But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express. "This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide...
LEWISBURG, PA
Times News

Lake Hauto woman reaches magic milestone

For her 16th birthday, Pauline Edwards received a bicycle from her parents. It wouldn’t take long for her to ride the two-wheeler into New York City, sometimes grabbing onto the backs of trucks as they rolled through the streets. “If my mother ever saw that she would have killed...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Duke

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place. Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy