Mill Memorial Library to host ‘Love Literacy for Life’

This Sunday, don't miss Barrett Township's longest-running tradition as attendees are invited to the 57th annual Barret Township Halloween Parade. Mountainhome, PA | On Sunday, October 23, the Rotary Club of the Pocono Mountains invites you to join them for the 57th annual Barrett Township Halloween Parade. This event is set to start at 2 PM with RT 390 being shut down at 1:30 to all vehicle traffic. The Rotary of the Pocono Mountains will be passing out candy bags along the Rt. 390 once the road is closed. The parade will follow Rt. 390 from the top of Canadensis Hill to the Mountainhome Methodist Church.

MOUNTAINHOME, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO