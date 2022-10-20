ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards

Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Suspect charged in Monroe clown mask/sword robbery

Police have charged an Albrightsville man who they say wore a clown mask and used a samurai sword to rob a Chestnuthill minimart earlier this month. State police said through investigation and tips from community members, the suspect was identified as William Clancy, 39. After an extensive investigation which included interviews and search warrants, he was taken into custody on Saturday.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Carbon County court - sentencing

A Slatington woman was sentenced to a prison term on Friday in Carbon County court on a charge of retail theft. She was one of four defendants who previously entered guilty pleas to criminal charges to be sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. Mahoning incident. Courtney Hoffert, 32,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Aggravated assault charge dismissed

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed aggravated assault and related offenses against Isaiah M. Walker when the victims failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Walker, 32, of West Carey Street, was charged by Plains Township police with threatening three people with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Shenandoah man pleads guilty to firearm/drug trafficking

SCRANTON - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of. Pennsylvania announced that Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 36, of Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, before U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Two cases of identity theft reported

State police at the Fern Ridge barracks said a 61-year-old Effort woman is the victim of a theft by deception/wire fraud incident that happened between midnight Aug. 29 and 1:51 p.m. Oct. 14. The woman, who lives along Paloma Lane, Chestnuthill Township, reported she had $543.34 taken from her bank...
EFFORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for illegal firearms possession after going to jail

Hughesville, Pa. — A man who has spent the past year in jail was charged for possession of firearms. Anthony Clark of Wolf Township told police earlier this month that he had several firearms in his possession that belong to Aaron Lee Clark, 39, of Hughesville. Aaron Clark has been incarcerated at Clinton County Prison since April 2021 on charges of rape of a child. Related Reading: Clinton County judge...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton - DUI charges

State police at the Lehighton barracks announces DUI charges resulting from traffic stops:. • A 20-year-old East Stroudsburg man will be charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a vehicle stop made at 8:52 a.m.. Oct. 18. Police said they stopped the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt at...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Troop M lists enforcement data

The Pennsylvania State Police at Troop M, Bethlehem, have announced the results of a troop-wide traffic enforcement detail which was conducted on Tuesday, throughout the troop’s coverage area in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties. The results showed the following: traffic citations, 168; warnings, 76; driving under the influence arrests,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times Leader

Edwardsville man sentenced for peddling heroin, fentanyl pills

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville caught possessing two firearms while selling heroin and prescription pills was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Friday. President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Lawrence Dean Macedo, 28, to two-to-four years in state prison on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number. Macedo pled guilty to the charges Sept. 6.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Times News

Issues at Monroe jail addressed

At the Monroe County Commissioners meeting there was some movement in solving the safety issues at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. Chairman Sharon Laverdure thanked Officer Don Kubik, the Teamsters’ Union Shop steward, for attending last Wednesday’s prison board meeting. “It was an informative presentation and at the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leader of violent gang, 2 others convicted on all charges

READING, Pa. — It's not the end of crime in Reading, but local and federal law enforcement authorities said it's a significant takedown. "Since this organization has been taken down, the violence that was associated with drug trafficking with this group has subsided," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
Times News

Monroe crashes

State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers:. • A crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. on Oct. 13 along Cottontail Lane, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Jenine J. Grant, 38, of Saylorsburg, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound when she encountered debris and standing water on the roadway. She attempted to avoid the debris and struck a curb, entered onto the berm where the vehicle rotated 110 degrees striking a tree. The vehicle continued forward on the berm striking a curb and then coming to rest.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fatal Pa. shooting ruled self-defense under state’s ‘castle doctrine’

No criminal charges will be filed in a fatal shooting over the summer in Allentown, after Lehigh County’s district attorney found the shooter acted in self defense. Edwin Diaz-Rivera, 37, of Allentown, was shot the night of July 9 in the 700 block of North 11th Street in the city, and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner previously said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

