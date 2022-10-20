Read full article on original website
Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards
Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
Suspect charged in Monroe clown mask/sword robbery
Police have charged an Albrightsville man who they say wore a clown mask and used a samurai sword to rob a Chestnuthill minimart earlier this month. State police said through investigation and tips from community members, the suspect was identified as William Clancy, 39. After an extensive investigation which included interviews and search warrants, he was taken into custody on Saturday.
Carbon County court - sentencing
A Slatington woman was sentenced to a prison term on Friday in Carbon County court on a charge of retail theft. She was one of four defendants who previously entered guilty pleas to criminal charges to be sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. Mahoning incident. Courtney Hoffert, 32,...
Convicted Felon Busted With Guns, Drugs In Allentown Raid: Police
A small arsenal of guns and a large quantity of drugs were recovered in a raid on a Lehigh County man's home, authorities have announced. Allentown police executed a search warrant at the East Court Street home of Jonathan Rodriguez Rosado, 38, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, local police said in a press release.
DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown. Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night. The victims, identified...
Aggravated assault charge dismissed
WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed aggravated assault and related offenses against Isaiah M. Walker when the victims failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Walker, 32, of West Carey Street, was charged by Plains Township police with threatening three people with...
Shenandoah man pleads guilty to firearm/drug trafficking
SCRANTON - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of. Pennsylvania announced that Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 36, of Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, before U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to...
Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
Two cases of identity theft reported
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks said a 61-year-old Effort woman is the victim of a theft by deception/wire fraud incident that happened between midnight Aug. 29 and 1:51 p.m. Oct. 14. The woman, who lives along Paloma Lane, Chestnuthill Township, reported she had $543.34 taken from her bank...
Teen charged with killing 2 youths in marijuana deal gone bad, authorities say
A 17-year-old boy from Montgomery County is charged with killing two teens Monday night in Pottstown in a drug deal gone bad, the district attorney and borough police chief reported on Facebook. Dominic Carboni, of Schwenksville, was planning to meet 17-year-old Skyler Fox to buy marijuana, authorities said. A series...
Man charged for illegal firearms possession after going to jail
Hughesville, Pa. — A man who has spent the past year in jail was charged for possession of firearms. Anthony Clark of Wolf Township told police earlier this month that he had several firearms in his possession that belong to Aaron Lee Clark, 39, of Hughesville. Aaron Clark has been incarcerated at Clinton County Prison since April 2021 on charges of rape of a child. Related Reading: Clinton County judge...
3 convicted in Berks County on variety of charges, including brutal 2018 quadruple murder
The leaders of a drug gang accused of moving narcotics on the streets of Reading and enforcing their will with violence have been convicted in federal court in Philadelphia. In Reading, federal, city and county law enforcement gathered Thursday to mark what they believe is the breaking of the back of the Feliciano-Trinidad Drug Trafficking Gang.
State police at Lehighton - DUI charges
State police at the Lehighton barracks announces DUI charges resulting from traffic stops:. • A 20-year-old East Stroudsburg man will be charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a vehicle stop made at 8:52 a.m.. Oct. 18. Police said they stopped the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt at...
Troop M lists enforcement data
The Pennsylvania State Police at Troop M, Bethlehem, have announced the results of a troop-wide traffic enforcement detail which was conducted on Tuesday, throughout the troop’s coverage area in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties. The results showed the following: traffic citations, 168; warnings, 76; driving under the influence arrests,...
Edwardsville man sentenced for peddling heroin, fentanyl pills
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville caught possessing two firearms while selling heroin and prescription pills was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Friday. President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Lawrence Dean Macedo, 28, to two-to-four years in state prison on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number. Macedo pled guilty to the charges Sept. 6.
Issues at Monroe jail addressed
At the Monroe County Commissioners meeting there was some movement in solving the safety issues at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. Chairman Sharon Laverdure thanked Officer Don Kubik, the Teamsters’ Union Shop steward, for attending last Wednesday’s prison board meeting. “It was an informative presentation and at the...
Leader of violent gang, 2 others convicted on all charges
READING, Pa. — It's not the end of crime in Reading, but local and federal law enforcement authorities said it's a significant takedown. "Since this organization has been taken down, the violence that was associated with drug trafficking with this group has subsided," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
Monroe crashes
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers:. • A crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. on Oct. 13 along Cottontail Lane, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Jenine J. Grant, 38, of Saylorsburg, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound when she encountered debris and standing water on the roadway. She attempted to avoid the debris and struck a curb, entered onto the berm where the vehicle rotated 110 degrees striking a tree. The vehicle continued forward on the berm striking a curb and then coming to rest.
Fatal Pa. shooting ruled self-defense under state’s ‘castle doctrine’
No criminal charges will be filed in a fatal shooting over the summer in Allentown, after Lehigh County’s district attorney found the shooter acted in self defense. Edwin Diaz-Rivera, 37, of Allentown, was shot the night of July 9 in the 700 block of North 11th Street in the city, and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner previously said.
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
