ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

W-B Kiwanis Club donatesto Special Needs Playground Project

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4LL5_0igfzoWx00
Shown from left are Kiwanis members: Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy, Esq., William Harris, Kiwanis President Donald Armstrong, Richard Kramor, CPA; Bernie Mengeringhausen, Susan Mengeringhausen, Mayor George Brown, Natalya Bouzy, Bill Browne, Beverly Jean Johnston, Brad Wells, Anne Wolfe and Christopher Marchetti.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Wilkes-Barre Kiwanis Club recently donated to the Wilkes-Barre City Special Needs Playground Project. Mayor George Brown joined members of the Kiwanis Club at a meeting to accept the donation.

Donations to the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project can be made by mailing a check payable to “The Luzerne Foundation” and noting “WB Playground Fund” in the memo to The Luzerne Foundation, 34 South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Gifts are tax-deductible and The Luzerne Foundation will provide a receipt for tax purposes.

The Wilkes-Barre Kiwanis is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit service organization dedicated to helping the community, which meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., at Franco’s Pizza, 198 S. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre. Prospective members are always welcome to join us.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Area native completes Marine Corp marathon in Wyoming Valley

WYOMING — Kristen Marchak hit the ground running bright and early Sunday morning, supported by family, friends, and the Wilkes-Barre Bike Gang, to complete her 10th Marine Corps Marathon. When she crossed the finish line at the Wyoming section of the Luzerne County Levee Trail, she first received flowers...
WYOMING, PA
susqcoindy.com

Ribbon cutting held at Northern D&H Rail-Trail

The Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday morning, Oct. 15, at the improved Stevens Point Trailhead, officially opening the Northern D&H Rail-Trail section. In the program, Rail-Trail Council Executive Director Valerie Senese wrote: “As we come together to celebrate this monumental task of two...
LANESBORO, PA
Times Leader

Wilkes athletes, students hand out plenty of treats

EDWARDSVILLE — Students and student-athletes from Wilkes University put on a ghoulishly good show for hundreds of trick-or-treaters as the Wilkes Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted a community trick-or-treat night at the Ralston Athletic Complex on Sunday. The line of costumed candy-seekers — some scary, some funny and...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man accused of robbing Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre. Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street. Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Help assure safe driving habits are followed

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The message sent from the Wolf Administration really said it all. “Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers. “Parents and teachers have an important role to play in helping new drivers establish safe driving habits.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Former WNEP building being demolished

AVOCA, Pa. — Crews are demolishing the old WNEP building at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. The News Station called Avoca home from the 1960s to the late 1980s. This is also the building where Hatchy Milatchy was produced. Officials from the airport say a car rental facility will replace...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.

During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NorthcentralPA.com

Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid

Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania

Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos

We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy