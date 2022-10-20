Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
West Penn Fire Prevention
Three West Penn Elementary fifth grader won a recent Fire Prevention Week drawing contest organized by the West Penn Township Fire Department. Fifth graders drew their entries in school, and judging was done by the public during a recent fire company breakfast. Winners received prizes donated by area businesses. Three...
Times News
New roof in Lehighton
Spotts Brothers Inc. puts a new roof on the Lehighton Municipal Building at 1 Constitution Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Borough council awarded the contract for $159,890. Work will include masonry, metals, wood and plastics, thermal and moisture protection, finishes and specialties. The project is being paid for from the borough’s general fund. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Carbon County Planning Commission
The Carbon County Planning Commission reviewed four smaller projects throughout the county on Tuesday. • Robert B. Jr. and Mary M. Beach received conditional plan rejection at a lot line revision at 90 Wylie Circle, Towamensing Trails Section 4, Penn Forest Township. The plans called for combining two lots into one; but there were several areas of non-compliance that needed to be rectified.
Comments / 0