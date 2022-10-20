The Carbon County Planning Commission reviewed four smaller projects throughout the county on Tuesday. • Robert B. Jr. and Mary M. Beach received conditional plan rejection at a lot line revision at 90 Wylie Circle, Towamensing Trails Section 4, Penn Forest Township. The plans called for combining two lots into one; but there were several areas of non-compliance that needed to be rectified.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO