The Dalles, OR

New plan would make Mount Hood site of massive geothermal plant

Hood River County is investigating a company's proposal to build a 50 MW facility utilizing new technology.
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
CAMAS, WA
Portland, OR
