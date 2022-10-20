Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Several agencies fighting fire in Nuckolls County
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Several fire departments from around central Nebraska are currently working on a fire that sparked east of Bostwick. According to Nuckolls County Emergency Manager Nicholas Elledge, there are around 14 departments fighting. The head fire has been stopped at the northern edge which is near PQ Road and it started near Road D close Superior and Bostwick.
Kearney Hub
Wind fuels bean field fire in northern Buffalo County
SHELTON — Firefighters from 10 agencies are battling a field fire southeast of Ravenna in northern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was call to a bean field fire near at 27760 Sodtown Road. Shortly after, Gibbon and Ravenna fire departments were called for mutual aid.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Library host Japanese Americans history in Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An unsung part of Nebraska’s history made its way to Hastings, celebrating Japanese Americans. The Hastings Public Library held an event documenting Japanese Americans longstanding history in Nebraska. The history of Japanese Americans in Nebraska goes back to the late 1920s. Most of the demographic...
Migrating whooping cranes prompt temporary closure of Clay County wildlife area
A pair of migrating whooping cranes has prompted the temporary closure of Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, north of Fairfield, Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Healthy Blue Nebraska donates $30k to Academies of Grand Island Senior High Automotive Pathway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Healthy Blue Nebraska made a special visit to the Career Pathways Institute at the Academies of Grand Island Senior High on Friday with one goal in mind: Presenting the Automotive Pathway with a $30,000 donation. As they provide support across the state, Healthy Blue Nebraska...
Kearney Hub
New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in
KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
KSNB Local4
Dinosaurs roar into Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For families looking for something to do this weekend, you can go back in time to the age of the dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest, North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back at Fonner Park in Grand Island from Oct. 21-23. Jurassic Quest opens...
KSNB Local4
Town harvests crops for Sam Ruhter
PROSSER, Neb. (KSNB) - When Sam Ruhter passed away in April of this year, his family had no idea what they would do about the harvest season. Enter Sam’s neighbors and friends, who planted his fields and on Friday, harvested the over 600 acres of crops. Sam’s brother, Randy,...
KSNB Local4
Imagination City host annual Halloween event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local children’s museum is putting together fun activities this weekend. Imagination City is hosting its third annual ‘Halloween Hoopla.’ The event will have Halloween-themed games and food trucks and will be held at Hall County Park Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Although the event doesn’t start until the evening, attendees are advised to get there early to secure a spot for the parade at 7 p.m.
KSNB Local4
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
KSNB Local4
12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A flock of gamebirds in York County has tested positive for the avian flu, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. This brings the total number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska this year to 12. According...
KSNB Local4
City is seeking feedback on plans for Grand Island’s future
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island officials are encouraging the public to participate in two items that will help shape the future of the city. There will be three public meetings, all starting at 6 p.m., where an update will be provided on the Grand Island Comprehensive plan. Tuesday,...
KSNB Local4
Wild and windy weather this evening followed by a quieter, cooler day Monday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mother Nature is getting in on the spirit of October with more tricks than treats today as we have seen fires, dust storms, high winds, record temperatures and even a little severe weather already this evening. Things have been wild and windy this afternoon with a strengthening storm system to the north of us swinging a dry line and cold front through the region. Winds will continue to be sustained between 20 to 30 mph up until midnight with gusts to 45 mph at times. There is a risk of severe weather along and east of highway 281 as the dry line and cold front push east this evening. Right now it looks as if the best chance will be further east toward Lincoln-Omaha and Beatrice-Falls City areas. In those area, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph will be the biggest threat. Some isolated large hail to quarter size will also be possible. Can’t rule out a tornado as well with plenty of wind shear present in the lower and mid levels of the atmosphere.
KSNB Local4
UNK holds Early Childhood Education Conference
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Childhood educators gathered in Kearney to learn about the newest ways to teach their youth. UNK hosted its sixth annual Early Childhood Conference. Educators from across the state came to the campus student union for the two day event. They came hoping to learn from each other and from experts about new ways to advance childhood learning.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
KSNB Local4
No. 6 UNK volleyball bounces back with sweep of Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team hit .286 and rallied in the first set to sweep Missouri Western Stat (-23, -23, -19) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (23-3, 13-2) bounce back from a Friday night five-set loss to Central Missouri...
Comments / 0