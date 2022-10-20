ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Several agencies fighting fire in Nuckolls County

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Several fire departments from around central Nebraska are currently working on a fire that sparked east of Bostwick. According to Nuckolls County Emergency Manager Nicholas Elledge, there are around 14 departments fighting. The head fire has been stopped at the northern edge which is near PQ Road and it started near Road D close Superior and Bostwick.
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Wind fuels bean field fire in northern Buffalo County

SHELTON — Firefighters from 10 agencies are battling a field fire southeast of Ravenna in northern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was call to a bean field fire near at 27760 Sodtown Road. Shortly after, Gibbon and Ravenna fire departments were called for mutual aid.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Library host Japanese Americans history in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An unsung part of Nebraska’s history made its way to Hastings, celebrating Japanese Americans. The Hastings Public Library held an event documenting Japanese Americans longstanding history in Nebraska. The history of Japanese Americans in Nebraska goes back to the late 1920s. Most of the demographic...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in

KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Dinosaurs roar into Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For families looking for something to do this weekend, you can go back in time to the age of the dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest, North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back at Fonner Park in Grand Island from Oct. 21-23. Jurassic Quest opens...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Town harvests crops for Sam Ruhter

PROSSER, Neb. (KSNB) - When Sam Ruhter passed away in April of this year, his family had no idea what they would do about the harvest season. Enter Sam’s neighbors and friends, who planted his fields and on Friday, harvested the over 600 acres of crops. Sam’s brother, Randy,...
PROSSER, NE
KSNB Local4

Imagination City host annual Halloween event

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local children’s museum is putting together fun activities this weekend. Imagination City is hosting its third annual ‘Halloween Hoopla.’ The event will have Halloween-themed games and food trucks and will be held at Hall County Park Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Although the event doesn’t start until the evening, attendees are advised to get there early to secure a spot for the parade at 7 p.m.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season

LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A flock of gamebirds in York County has tested positive for the avian flu, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. This brings the total number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska this year to 12. According...
YORK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

City is seeking feedback on plans for Grand Island’s future

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island officials are encouraging the public to participate in two items that will help shape the future of the city. There will be three public meetings, all starting at 6 p.m., where an update will be provided on the Grand Island Comprehensive plan. Tuesday,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Wild and windy weather this evening followed by a quieter, cooler day Monday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mother Nature is getting in on the spirit of October with more tricks than treats today as we have seen fires, dust storms, high winds, record temperatures and even a little severe weather already this evening. Things have been wild and windy this afternoon with a strengthening storm system to the north of us swinging a dry line and cold front through the region. Winds will continue to be sustained between 20 to 30 mph up until midnight with gusts to 45 mph at times. There is a risk of severe weather along and east of highway 281 as the dry line and cold front push east this evening. Right now it looks as if the best chance will be further east toward Lincoln-Omaha and Beatrice-Falls City areas. In those area, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph will be the biggest threat. Some isolated large hail to quarter size will also be possible. Can’t rule out a tornado as well with plenty of wind shear present in the lower and mid levels of the atmosphere.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK holds Early Childhood Education Conference

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Childhood educators gathered in Kearney to learn about the newest ways to teach their youth. UNK hosted its sixth annual Early Childhood Conference. Educators from across the state came to the campus student union for the two day event. They came hoping to learn from each other and from experts about new ways to advance childhood learning.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

No. 6 UNK volleyball bounces back with sweep of Missouri Western

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team hit .286 and rallied in the first set to sweep Missouri Western Stat (-23, -23, -19) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (23-3, 13-2) bounce back from a Friday night five-set loss to Central Missouri...
KEARNEY, NE

