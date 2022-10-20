Various News: Mojo Rawley Gets Married in Italy, Liv Morgan on Tomorrow’s Celtic Warrior Workouts, Bill Watts Chats With Gerald Brisco & Bradshaw

Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
PWMania
AEW No Longer Booking Thunder Rosa’s Friends
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that it was brought to his attention that many of the extras used by AEW who were close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently. KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure are among those names. There is no information as to why it was decided not to use them.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/21): Logan Paul To Appear, Damage CTRL Vs. Raquel Rodriguez And Shotzi For WWE Women's Tag Titles
The journey to Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, takes a pit stop in Toledo, Ohio, for tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." At the November 5 premium live event, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; tonight, Paul returns to "SmackDown" to further the storyline between the pair. It should be noted, however, that while Paul has been advertised for the show in Toledo, Reigns has not, which means the YouTuber will likely interact with the other members of The Bloodline in some capacity this evening.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Surpasses Yet Another Impressive WWE Milestone
In spite of having one of the most remarkable runs in recent memory, Roman Reigns continues to be the most prominent figure in the WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion. He defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view event in 2020 after making his comeback from a break at SummerSlam as a heel. With victories over Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and others, he has extended his reign.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four
During the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Rick Rubin discussed the figure four, with Rogan explaining why it wouldn’t work in MMA. He said (via Wrestling Inc): “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan said. “It’s kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Claims WWE Didn’t Know “How To Book” WWE Hall Of Famer
Despite the star in question becoming a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross has claimed WWE originally had no idea how to book them. Ric Flair has been a celebrated performer in every organisation he’s walked into, whether it’s WWE, WCW, IMPACT, or elsewhere. Having achieved 16 World Championship reigns throughout his career, two of which came in WWE, it would seem that each promoter who booked ‘The Nature Boy’ knew precisely how to use him.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Made Travel Arrangements for Billy Gunn to Appear at DX Reunion
WWE attempted to book Billy Gunn for the DX reunion segment with Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg on Monday Night Raw on October 10th. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE and AEW were in “meaningful talks” about having Gunn appear on the show. AEW President Tony Khan wanted WWE to mention Gunn’s affiliation with AEW, and he agreed to let Gunn make the appearance.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why is Jack Perry Called Jungle Boy?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
wrestlinginc.com
Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Man Gimmick Extended Far Beyond The Wrestling Ring
For the WWF, one of its classic heel gimmicks cost the company a pretty penny. During the late 1980s and 1990s, future WWF Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase's "Million Dollar Man" character became one of the most fondly remembered heels in professional wrestling history -– a wealthy swindler who always finagled a way to come out on top. DiBiase joined the company fulltime in 1987 and he, and his wallet, soon became a prominent part of WWF television.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
At 58, AEW’s Billy Gunn Is as Relevant as Ever
Three decades into his wrestling career, Gunn still knows how to make a crowd pop.
