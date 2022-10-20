ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Reports: ‘Rust’ producers scouting locations near Palm Springs to resume film production

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTzab_0igfzITp00

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Producers are looking at locations in California,
not New Mexico, to resume production of the film ``Rust'' after the fatal
on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to multiple media
reports.

Locations near Palm Springs and the Nevada border will be scouted next
week, Deadline reported late Wednesday. The publication added that no final
decision has been made on where shooting will take place when ``Rust'' resumes
production in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOpDJ_0igfzITp00
Halyna Hutchins / Alec Baldwin - MGN


"The production of Rust will not return to New Mexico. The production
is considering other locations, including in California, but no decisions
have been made,'' Melina Spadone, the attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC,
said in a statement to reporters .

"It's emotionally difficult for the crew and the cast to return to
the same place (where Hutchins was shot),'' an anonymous source close to the
production told Deadline.

Hutchins, 42, was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, while star Alec Baldwin,
who is also a producer on the western film, was helping to prepare camera
angles.

Baldwin fired a weapon that was supposed to contain only blank rounds
but discharged a lead bullet that struck Hutchins in the chest then lodged in
the shoulder of director Joel Souza, who survived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PV088_0igfzITp00
Shooting on "Rust" movie set

The movie was being filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Baldwin and Hutchins' family settled a wrongful death lawsuit earlier
this month, with Hutchins' widower now serving as an executive producer of the
film.
The New Mexico prosecutor handling the case said the civil settlement
will not be a factor in whether she might still pursue charges over the
shooting.
The local District Attorney's Office also noted that the Santa Fe
County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case.

