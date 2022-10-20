Reports: ‘Rust’ producers scouting locations near Palm Springs to resume film production

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Producers are looking at locations in California,

not New Mexico, to resume production of the film ``Rust'' after the fatal

on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to multiple media

reports.

Locations near Palm Springs and the Nevada border will be scouted next

week, Deadline reported late Wednesday. The publication added that no final

decision has been made on where shooting will take place when ``Rust'' resumes

production in January.

"The production of Rust will not return to New Mexico. The production

is considering other locations, including in California, but no decisions

have been made,'' Melina Spadone, the attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC,

said in a statement to reporters .

"It's emotionally difficult for the crew and the cast to return to

the same place (where Hutchins was shot),'' an anonymous source close to the

production told Deadline.

Hutchins, 42, was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, while star Alec Baldwin,

who is also a producer on the western film, was helping to prepare camera

angles.

Baldwin fired a weapon that was supposed to contain only blank rounds

but discharged a lead bullet that struck Hutchins in the chest then lodged in

the shoulder of director Joel Souza, who survived.



The movie was being filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin and Hutchins' family settled a wrongful death lawsuit earlier

this month, with Hutchins' widower now serving as an executive producer of the

film.

The New Mexico prosecutor handling the case said the civil settlement

will not be a factor in whether she might still pursue charges over the

shooting.

The local District Attorney's Office also noted that the Santa Fe

County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case.

