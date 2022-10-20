Michigan State football featured in 2024 RB's top school's list

Boo Carter is one of the most sought after running backs in the 2024 recruiting class. The Michigan State Spartans have been prioritizing Carter for quite awhile now, and the reaped some benefits early in the recruitment.

Carter has cut his top school’s list down to twelve teams and MSU has made the cut.

Michigan State is featured alongside Clemson, Jackson State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Kentucky, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, Miami, LSU and Arizona State.

Carter is a 4-star prospect that ranks No. 251 nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He attends Chattanooga Christian School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

