Ohio Lawmaker don't plan to follow CDC recommendations on children's vaccines
Ohio Lawmaker don't plan to follow CDC recommendations on children's vaccines. Ohio Lawmakers are not going to make the COVID vaccine part of the required vaccinations for children. They believe is should be the parents choice if they want their kids to get the vaccine or not.
Chained Eagles of Ohio replaces MIA-POW sign and puts up flagpole on Conant Road
The Chained Eagles of Ohio help preserve a sign that serves as a constant reminder to never forget the military personnel that still haven't returned home from war. The organization was approached to see if they could help restore a POW and MIA sign on Conant Road between State Routes 81 and 117. After examining the sign, they decided to replace the whole thing and put up a flagpole beside it. Thanks to the help of local businesses and individuals, they finished the project in nine months. The Chained Eagles were involved when the original sign was put up around 30 years ago, and they are glad they can continue the tradition to keep the messages alive for now and in the future.
Mistrial declared in quadruple murder case as jury deadlocks
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The murder trial of an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four members of his family, including his wife, ended in a mistrial Friday after the jury said it could not reach a unanimous verdict. The ruling came shortly after Butler County Common Pleas...
Lightsource bp releases statement on the Birch Solar project decision
After the Ohio Power Siting Board rejected the Birch Solar project, Lightsource bp has released a statement on the decision. In their statement, they said "Unfortunately, the OPSB board decision ignored the project support which is in testimony from the local Allen and Auglaize country residents, including support from local union leaders, and the fact that there were no intervening residential groups or individuals in opposition of the project in the OPSB hearings."
