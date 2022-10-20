ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16poaH_0igfywEu00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested.

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022.

Man wanted after woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side

Charleston Police say that they responded to the 1300 block of 7th Ave. around noon, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, regarding a shooting. They say they found a woman lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the chest. They also found that the victim’s dog was also shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the dog was taken to a veterinary hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WSAZ

Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case

UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

3 face charges in connection with community vandalism

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month that injured a woman and her dog. Gregory Ray, 35, faces a malicious wounding charge, Charleston Police say. The shooting happened Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man sentenced for threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man already incarcerated will spend more time behind bars for threatening to kill a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge. According to Kanawha County Court officials, Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison on each of three counts. Judge Duke Bloom ruled the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man, dog die after car crashes into pond

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash into a pond on Route 2 in Mason County. Troopers say this happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday at the River’s Edge Campground. For those who spend their weekends at the campground like Gary Sawyers,...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle rollover crash in Meigs County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 Saturday night on Happy Hollow Road in Rutland. Police say the driver was traveling northwest when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Williamson, WV man arrested on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit says they arrested a man after an investigation. They say they arrested Wilbert “Frankie” Hatcher, of Williamson, after the investigation. Deputies say they took around 50 grams of heroin and crystal methamphetamine at a traffic stop between Dunlow and Crum. Hatcher is being […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

Woman dies in single vehicle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tree in Lawrence County, Ohio. Troopers say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, Marilyn Burns was driving north on Big Branch Road in Union Township when she drove off the road and hit a tree.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy