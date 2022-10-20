Read full article on original website
The 2022 Lompoc Chalk Festival fills Lompoc Airport with colorful chalk art pieces
The Lompoc Airport was transformed by the Lompoc Chalk Festival 2022 with an abundance of color as chalk art masterpieces came to life this weekend. The post The 2022 Lompoc Chalk Festival fills Lompoc Airport with colorful chalk art pieces appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
31 Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara for Couples
There is an abundance of incredible things to do in Santa Barbara for couples! From whale watching and waterfront restaurants to surfing and sailing, Santa Barbara has it all. After months spent getting to know the locals, uncovering hidden gems, and sampling Santa Barbara’s staples, we’re happy to share this date inspiration with you!
500 witches paddle in Morro Bay, to the delight of thousands of spectators
The ninth annual event was the biggest yet so far.
La Purisomnia Mule Trail
The most beautiful visual from the overcast day were the stands of opuntia cactus, with their fruit still golden and not yet ripened to crimson. We had a simple goal to reverse a recent route, and circumnavigate the upper Western Mesa of the Mission La Purisima property. Usually we strike...
City of Santa Barbara invites families for upcoming Trunk or Treat Oct. 28
City of Santa Barbara invites families for upcoming Trunk or Treat Oct. 28 The post City of Santa Barbara invites families for upcoming Trunk or Treat Oct. 28 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Rotary inducts three generations of family to club
The Lompoc Rotary inducted its newest member, Halle Bedford Dyer, during its Sept. 14 meeting, making three generations in the Bedford family simultaneously serving the local nonprofit club. Dyer, who is the owner of South Side Coffee Company in downtown Lompoc, joins her paternal grandfather, George Bedford, and mother, Heather...
‘Honor flight’ departs Monday from San Luis Obispo
Public invited to join in welcome celebration when veterans return home Wednesday night. – Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming trip that departs on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:20 a.m., and returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8:36 p.m., will include 24 veterans: one who served in WWII, 13 Korea (including a female US Army veteran), and 10 Vietnam-era veterans. The group also includes brothers who served in Korea (and their sons).
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters delivered a dream Barbie playhouse for 3-year-old Marlee Jo who was diagnosed with Cancer before her 3rd birthday. The post Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night
A man in his twenties sustained major injury after falling 50 feet from a cliff to land on the beach below near 6741 Del Playa Dr. in Isla Vista Friday night. The post One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ready for some scary fun this Halloween? Here are 5 SLO County haunted houses to visit
Whether you want a spooky maze or a more traditional haunted house, we’ve got you covered.
Oak Tree Falls Across Paradise Road, Neighbors and Firefighters Respond
Part of a giant Oak tree fell across Paradise Road, at the Los Prietos Campground entrance, in Santa Barbara County, in the Los Padres National Forest area Saturday night, Oct 22, 2022, at 11:00 pm PST. The downed tree fell on a car -- the driver was able to disentangle...
Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book
Local Santa Barbara resident Dr. Jennifer Freed is holding a book signing in Montecito on Thursday for her new bestseller book, "A Map to Your Soul." The post Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
Witches put on their best costumes to paddleboard across Morro Bay
It’s not Halloween yet, but it sure felt like it in Morro Bay thanks to the 9th Annual Witches' Paddle. This year, funds will be benefiting friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department.
Santa Barbara City Hall to Conduct ‘Living Experiment’ on State Street Promenade
At a time when many Santa Barbara city streets have become perpetual construction projects — much to the chagrin and exasperation of motorists hoping to get from Point A to B — work crews wearing lemon-yellow construction vests have been dispatched by City Hall to an eight-block downtown stretch of State Street to remove any trace of the luminescent bright-green street paint designed to guide cyclists into the center of the street. In place of the bright green — likened unfavorably to the color of miniature golf courses when first installed a year and a half ago — street crews have been busy scraping off the epidermis of paint from both sides of the affected intersections, raking the pavement, and then installing large rectangles of intensely aromatic, freshly cooked slurry seal in its place. In other words, it’s been the equivalent of massive skin graft surgery on the intersections from Victoria to Cota streets — an operation, it was revealed this Friday, meant to clear the way for a “living experiment” to find a better way for cyclists and pedestrians to safely coexists on the State Street Promenade.
A Seawall That Will Also Be A Mural At The Beach Northwest Of Ventura
(Photo and caption courtesy County of Ventura) "Ventura County Parks has launched the Rincon Seawall Beautification project located south of Solimar Beach. This pilot project is being funded by County Parks in an effort to introduce art into parks and inspire community beautification. The 285’ stretch of seawall will take approximately 5 weeks to complete and will depict an ocean scene with the sea life found off the Ventura County Coast. Successful completion of this project will provide an upgraded look to the day-use parking area."
Central Coast Community members gathered in support of the Smart Family
The second annual Vendor Village Marketplace Fundraiser for the Smart Family took place at the Kennedy Club Fitness in Arroyo Grande.
Ice Cube to perform in Santa Maria
Santa Maria is getting ready for a hip hop music festival on Saturday. Welcome to the 805 is bringing a big name and familiar face: Ice Cube.
Pet of the Week Ruby is a gem looking for a home on the Central Coast
Ruby is a five year old American Bulldog who is available for adoption at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.
UCSB community highlights concerns over privacy, racial profiling and criminalization at Halloween policing town hall
The Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs at UC Santa Barbara Associated Students held a virtual town hall on Oct. 14 to discuss police camera surveillance in Isla Vista for Halloween weekend. Isla Vista Foot Patrol (IVFP), a branch of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office (SBSO),...
