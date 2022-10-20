ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

WOOD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Food is typically one of the most important things at events, large or small. Corporate Caterers has been in business for 25 years and recently opened its first Michigan location. Corporate Caterers is excited to be offering services within a 50-mile radius of Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you're thinking of doing a kitchen or bath remodel – the thought of product delays could be daunting. They offer thousands of cabinets and have them in stock and ready for delivery so there is no need to wait weeks and weeks for product. They also offer expert design services and partner with you to understand your ideas, needs, lifestyle and of course your budget.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you suffer from pain, you know it can consume your life, but it doesn't have to be that way. We're taking you to Haven Spine and Pain today, where their goal is to treat your physical, mental and emotional aspects of pain in addition to the root cause of it. They work with you to create a treatment plan tailored specifically to you. They also have a policy of seeing new patients with one week from the time you set an appointment. They sit down with you for a 45 minute consultation and create a care plan, without needing a referral.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

International cannabis brand setting up shop in Grand Rapids

An international cannabis brand is setting up a Grand Rapids flagship store in partnership with a local company. San Francisco-based Cookies is set to open a store at 330 Ann St. NW through an IP licensing deal with Michigan-owned Noxx. The 3,000-square-foot store's exterior is painted a cannot-miss Cookie Monster blue.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkar.org

Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow's planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Progressive AE named director of engineering

A Grand Rapids architectural and engineering firm has a new director of engineering. Progressive AE on Thursday, Oct. 20, announced Jeff Roman as the firm's new director of engineering. "As a full-service architecture and engineering firm celebrating 60 years of design excellence, we are excited for Jeff to join..."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Trick-or-Treat times

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The leaves have changed color, the temperature is cooler, and it is almost time for Halloween! Of course, the best part is the Trick or Treating. You can check out these confirmed Trick or Treating times by city on Halloween below:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Daisy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to adopt a dog? The Kent County Animal Shelter has many looking for homes, including this week's featured adoptable pets. Blimpie is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He's an active go-getter who loves nothing more in life than tennis balls. While he does like to play fetch, the shelter said he is good at entertaining himself.
KENT COUNTY, MI
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Seasons change but traditions do not at John Ball Zoo

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –For generations John Ball Zoo has been a place where West Michigander's have formed childhood memories and created traditions that they pass on to their children. One of the best times of the year to visit John Ball Zoo is during Zoo Goes Boo, which is taking place this weekend and the following weekend. There are still tickets available and guests will have the opportunity to see many different zoo animals, one of the animals you can plan on seeing is the snow leopards.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

'It's one thing after another' as paper mill waste spills into Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI — It seems like there's always something foul coming out of the Graphic Packaging International paper mill in Kalamazoo these days. That was Ryan Baker's reaction when he learned that Graphic Packaging spilled industrial wastewater into the Kalamazoo River this week, sparking a no-contact order along a nearly six mile stretch of the river north of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Great Weekend Coming Up

The above pic. is one of my favorites. It's from Jack Martin (you can see his fine work at the link). From Oct. 12 thru Oct. 20, Grand Rapids had only 16% of possible sunshine. The first 20 days of October were 4.5 degrees cooler than average. Now, we have a pattern change – the sun is back and warmer weather is pushing into West Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

