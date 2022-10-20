GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you suffer from pain, you know it can consume your life, but it doesn’t have to be that way. We’re taking you to Haven Spine and Pain today, where their goal is to treat your physical, mental and emotional aspects of pain in addition to the root cause of it. They work with you to create a treatment plan tailored specifically to you. They also have a policy of seeing new patients with one week from the time you set an appointment. They sit down with you for a 45 minute consultation and create a care plan, without needing a referral.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO