Kris Jenner Thinks Kanye West’s Remarks About George Floyd Are ‘Nauseating’ (Exclusive)

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

Kanye West, 45, has angered his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 66, with his antics on social media, which have included unfounded comments about George Floyd‘s murder. “Kanye’s claims about George Floyd are nauseating to Kris,” a source close to the KarJenner matriarch tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wishes he would just stop and think about the consequences of his actions, but she knows that it is too late now,” they added.

Kris Jenner (Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

The insider explained that Kanye “is on his own now” as he faces a $250 million lawsuit that will be filed by George’s family, after the rapper incorrectly claimed that George died in 2020 due to a fentanyl overdose, instead of a lethal amount of force by former police officer Derek Chauvin. The Grammy Award winner “will not have support from Kris or from anyone in her family regarding this matter,” the source said, before adding that the KarJenners (including Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian) “do not agree with what he said, nor with what he is doing right now.”

Kanye’s social media outbursts have targeted not only George Floyd and his family, but also the Jewish community in troubling anti-Semitic remarks. He’s also attacked the entire KarJenner clan and even claimed that Kris had sex with Drake. “Kris has had quite a week dealing with how the family reacts to Kanye’s latest outburst,” the source close to Kris told us. “While she is upset over his personal attacks on her, including his claims about Drake, she is not giving this any time or energy because she knows, and he knows, that this is not true. She also has very thick skin.”

Kanye West (Photo: Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock)

We also learned from our source that Kris “is incredibly concerned” about how Kanye’s behavior on social media has “affected his relationship her family.” The insider said that Kim, 41, “is very stressed out” about the drama with Kanye, but she’ll “continue co-parenting with him” for the sake of their four children. Her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner feel “disrespected” by the Yeezy designer, the source said. They also confirmed that Kanye has “burned all his bridges” with the KarJenner family. HollywoodLife reached out to Kanye’s rep for comment.

Kanye has completely ostracized himself because of his antics on social media. He’s been slammed by fellow celebrities like Sarah Silverman and Jamie Lee Curtis for his anti-Semitic comments, which resulted in his Twitter account being locked for violating the platform’s policies. Ye has stood by his hateful comments and told British television host Piers Morgan in an interview that he’s “absolutely not” sorry for what he’s said.