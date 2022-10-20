Marlins’ Miguel Rojas a Gold Glove finalist. Plus two manager candidates get second interviews

Miguel Rojas is one step closer to a Gold Glove Award.

The Miami Marlins’ defensive stalwart on Thursday was named one of three finalists for the National League’s Gold Glove Award at shortstop — an honor never won by a Marlins player. The Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson and the San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim are the other finalists.

Rojas was also finalist for the award in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, losing to Javier Baez.

This recognition comes on the heels of a season in which Rojas dealt with a slew of struggles on and off the field. Physically, he played the entire second half of the season with an injured right wrist, which impacted his offense down the stretch. Mentally and emotionally, he played through a season after losing the two anchors of his life in his mom and grandfather within a week of each other in the offseason.

Rojas found solace in playing quality defense, the facet of his game that got him to the big leagues and has helped him stay here for nine seasons.

The results showed.

According to Fangraphs, Rojas led National League shortstops with 15 defensive runs saved. His 10 outs above average according to Statcast tied with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames for fifth in the NL, behind Swanson (20), the New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor (13), the Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner (13) and the St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman (11).

Rojas also at one point down the stretch of the season played 64 consecutive games at shortstop without an error, breaking the franchise record previously held by Hanley Ramirez (54 games in 2009). Rojas committed just seven total errors this season.

“Up and down of analytic numbers or just the standard numbers,” Rojas said, “I feel like it’s been the most productive and the best, most solid season that I’ve had in my whole career.”

Manager search update

Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro are slated to have second interviews for the Marlins’ manager job, according to sources. Kansas City bench coach Pedro Grifol has also been interviewed.