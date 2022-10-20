ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Scotty McCreery Goes on Date Night at North Carolina State Fair With Pregnant Wife Gabi

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bE39S_0igfxvOO00

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are enjoying their final days as a family of two.

There are only a few weeks remaining until the couple welcomes their first child, a son, to the world. And while they’re excited to meet the little boy, Scotty and Gabi are making it a point to go on a few dates before embarking on the challenging first months of parenthood.

As they prepare for the big day, Scotty has taken a break from touring. And this week, he took his wife on a date to the North Carolina State Fair. While there, the couple explored the exhibits, dined on fried food, and posed for pictures alongside fans.

Scotty McCreery Hasn’t ‘Stopped Smiling All Year’

Gabi and Scotty McCreery announced the pregnancy this past June. And he admitted that the news was the cherry on top of a perfect year.

Right around the time that he found out he is going to be a dad, he was also celebrating his biggest hit to date, Damn Strait. The single peaked at No.1 on the US Country Airplay Chart and stayed there for three weeks. Thanks to the fanfare, his country music career has taken off.

“I’ve known since February that I’m gonna be a father by the end of the year — and then having my biggest song with ‘Damn Strait’ at the same time,” he told PEOPLE, “I don’t think I’ve stopped smiling all year.”

As he explained to the publication, Scotty has noticed that the crowds and the energy are growing with every concert. And he’s had the “best summer” headlining shows. So he’s already working on plans to keep the momentum rolling.

“As soon as we tease Damn Strait with the music, everybody’s up. Their phones are going up. They’re smiling. They’re elbowing their neighbors. It’s been pretty cool,” he continued.

In the near future, the American Idol winner will be focusing all of his attention on his wife and new son, however. His tour break will continue through the newborn months, so he can soak in the experience and lend a hand to Gabi. And while he loves the rush of the crowds, he’s excited about the change of scenery.

“It’s getting tougher and tougher to leave home,” he added. “My wife and my dog drop me off at the airport, and we hug and kiss goodbye. And now she’s got a bump, and it’s like I’m saying goodbye to three instead of just two.”

Comments / 5

Related
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Releases New Song “Small Town Story”

American Idol Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery has just released a new song called “Small Town Story.” The track appears on the deluxe edition of McCreery’s fifth studio album Same Truck, out November 18. Scotty McCreery Releases New Song “Small Town Story”. “Small Town Story” is...
OK! Magazine

'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast

Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian

A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Engagement to Firerose Reportedly Impacting Relationship With Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years, Tish, filed for divorce in April. Rumors that things became tense between he and their daughter, Miley, have since swirled. This week, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer confirmed that he is now engaged to Firerose, a woman that he has been working on a television or film project with for some time. And that sparks more rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley “don’t have a relationship.”
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation

When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Horrific Bear Attack Leaves Washington Woman With ‘Significant Injuries’

A Washington woman is now recovering from what is being called “significant injuries” after being involved in a bear attack on Saturday (October 22nd). According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the bear attack occurred around 7 a.m. near Leavenworth, Washington. The woman, who remains unidentified, was then transported to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen Reveals Why He Didn’t Approve of His Daughter Fishing

Sig Hansen is one of the most recognized captains on Deadliest Catch and he’s got his daughter Mandy out there with him. But he wasn’t always on the bandwagon about having his own daughter out there. Fishing for crab out on the Bering Sea can be very dangerous for anyone. Now, why in the world would Sig not want Mandy out there with him? It came down to a pretty practical matter as far as Dad was concerned.
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Roaches in North Carolina

In North Carolina, as in other states, you can find all kinds of pests. Among North Carolina’s most common pests is the cockroach. A well-kept home can easily become infested by them even if it has been thoroughly cleaned. The reason for this is that roaches are found in enormous numbers throughout the state. It is also due to their incredible resilience that they infest areas so effectively. For example, it is possible for them to live without their heads for days at a time. It has even been mentioned that they can survive a nuclear fallout. In general, roaches are fairly well-known insects that continue to cause havoc all over the world.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

574K+
Followers
64K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy