Scotty McCreery Goes on Date Night at North Carolina State Fair With Pregnant Wife Gabi

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are enjoying their final days as a family of two.

There are only a few weeks remaining until the couple welcomes their first child, a son, to the world. And while they’re excited to meet the little boy, Scotty and Gabi are making it a point to go on a few dates before embarking on the challenging first months of parenthood.

As they prepare for the big day, Scotty has taken a break from touring. And this week, he took his wife on a date to the North Carolina State Fair. While there, the couple explored the exhibits, dined on fried food, and posed for pictures alongside fans.

Scotty McCreery Hasn’t ‘Stopped Smiling All Year’

Gabi and Scotty McCreery announced the pregnancy this past June. And he admitted that the news was the cherry on top of a perfect year.

Right around the time that he found out he is going to be a dad, he was also celebrating his biggest hit to date, Damn Strait. The single peaked at No.1 on the US Country Airplay Chart and stayed there for three weeks. Thanks to the fanfare, his country music career has taken off.

“I’ve known since February that I’m gonna be a father by the end of the year — and then having my biggest song with ‘Damn Strait’ at the same time,” he told PEOPLE, “I don’t think I’ve stopped smiling all year.”

As he explained to the publication, Scotty has noticed that the crowds and the energy are growing with every concert. And he’s had the “best summer” headlining shows. So he’s already working on plans to keep the momentum rolling.

“As soon as we tease Damn Strait with the music, everybody’s up. Their phones are going up. They’re smiling. They’re elbowing their neighbors. It’s been pretty cool,” he continued.

In the near future, the American Idol winner will be focusing all of his attention on his wife and new son, however. His tour break will continue through the newborn months, so he can soak in the experience and lend a hand to Gabi. And while he loves the rush of the crowds, he’s excited about the change of scenery.

“It’s getting tougher and tougher to leave home,” he added. “My wife and my dog drop me off at the airport, and we hug and kiss goodbye. And now she’s got a bump, and it’s like I’m saying goodbye to three instead of just two.”