Kate Hudson Gleams in Disco Halter Gown & Diamonds at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Madrid Premiere

Kate Hudson took disco glamour to new heights at the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Madrid premiere this week.

The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star hit the red carpet at Callao Cinema for the occasion — dubbed “Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion” — in a daring Halpern dress. Hailing from the label’s spring 2023 collection, the Sophie Lopez-styled number included a shimmering gold, lavender and blue bodycon skirt covered in allover sequins. The eye-catching piece was layered with a velvety lavender crop top bodice, cut in a sweetheart silhouette with a sash that knotted around Hudson’s waist. Giving the slick attire a glamorous finish was a halter strap — in the same sequins as Hudson’s skirt — that wrapped around the actress’ neck, as well as asymmetric gold and diamond earrings, rings and a sparkling bracelet by Messika.

When it came to shoes, the “Fool’s Gold” actress ‘ heels were not visible, due to her gown’s floor-length hem. However, it’s likely Hudson donned a set of coordinating heeled sandals or platform-based shoes for the occasion, as she’s continually worn throughout the mystery film’s international press tour.

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

PHOTOS: See Hudson’s starring role in Stuart Weitzman’s ‘Moment to Shine’ holiday campaign in the gallery