Shoshone News Press
Tracking big game season with Idaho Fish and Game
Considered by many in North Idaho to be a holiday worthy of taking time off from school or work, hunting season for deer and elk has arrived. With the season just kicking off Oct. 10, it’s difficult to gauge yet whether hunters are having success, said Regional Wildlife Manager Micah Ellstrom.
ALLIGATOR IN IDAHO: Fish and Game investigating after person walking dog encounters reptile
On the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, Fish and Game took possession of an alligator that was found by a New Plymouth resident the previous night. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, Officer Brian Marek received a call from the reporting party, who said that they were walking their dog off SE First Avenue, south of New Plymouth, when they spotted something moving the brush and discovered the 3.5-foot alligator. ...
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
kmvt
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
msuexponent.com
Record fish caught in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Fish And Game Expecting Plenty Of Elk For Hunters This Fall
Idaho’s elk season is expected to be another good one this fall. Idaho Fish and Game is predicting that this fall’s season should be similar to last year when over 20,000 elk were taken. On average Idaho hunters have harvested over 20,000 elk for the past 8 years. That’s the best stretch of elk hunting in Idaho since the 1930s. Last year Idaho hunters reported an overall success rate of 23%.
Post Register
The weekend storm was just the start
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Thanks to viewer Tom Gresham from Cascade, we’re able to see a beautiful sighta burst of snow with the recent storm. Granted, it didn’t amount to a huge accumulation, but, it is a good sign of things to come as additional storms are on the horizon and all are pointed at Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
Idaho’s Most Humid Town is Still a Dry Place
I know, you’re shocked, shocked to find out Idaho isn’t very humid. That’s true of most of the mountain west. A website called Matador Network does claim Kamiah is the most humid place in the state, but compared to some other places around the continent, it’s pretty dry. Often what we call humidity is actually a reference to the dew point, the volume of water vapor in the air. Heavy vapor is what gives us what my mom used to call muggy.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle on-sale now
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is one of the most widely anticipated games from the Idaho Lottery every year. This marks the sixteenth year for the annual holiday Lottery game that features a guaranteed top prize of $1,000,000. Sales on the game began Friday morning at 4:00 a.m. Mountain Time. Just like past years, there are only 250,000 tickets at $10 each for this year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.
Post Register
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
Idaho Poaching Ring Receives More Than 50 Charges for Wildlife-Related Crime Spree
Five men face dozens of charges after a lengthy investigation tied them to a poaching spree in central Idaho’s Pahsimeroi Valley. The charges were announced in a press release issued by the Idaho Department Fish and Game (IDFG) on October 11. Alleged crimes include trespassing, spearfishing violations, hunting turkeys with electronic calls, and shooting pronghorn antelope and deer from a moving vehicle with both a crossbow and a rifle.
Idaho recognizing Hunger Awareness Month
BOISE, Idaho — October is recognized as Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho in order to bring focus to the challenges families and individuals facing hunger experience. Nearly 9% of Idahoans (over 152,000 people) experience food insecurity, according to a recent report by Feeding America which looked at 2020 data; 10.5% of those are children.
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
What Idaho's rejected vanity plates say about the Gem State
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. An Idahoan submitted an application for a personalized license plate, saying in their comments “I have 7 kids and they each picked a letter or number to go on the plate.” Their choices evidently spelled zero followed by a variation of a four-letter word.
Ouch! This is the Number One Biggest Fear of People in Idaho
I don’t get scared easily. I laugh through haunted houses and love watching scary movies, but I’m not immune to fear. I’m a true scaredy-cat when it comes to spiders and I’m terrified of heights. But when it comes to the biggest fear of the average Idahoan, I don’t even flinch.
Rare Images of Idaho Grizzly Bear Leave Internet in Awe [Photos]
In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
KIVI-TV
Cold front hits Idaho! We'll see rain, snow this weekend along with cooler temps
I want to stress safety this evening in central and southern Idaho as an active wet weather system descends on the region. Stay safe on the roadways because we could see some freezing rain and hydroplaning potential!. Friday afternoon a cold front is passing through Idaho and the Pacific Northwest...
kmvt
Bill banning public drag performances to be introduced in Idaho, says Idaho Family Policy Center
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the Idaho legislature reconvenes in 2023, there will be a new bill set to ban public drag performances, as confirmed by President of the Idaho Family Policy Center, Blaine Conzatti. “We recognized the problem as the drag queen story hours in various public...
