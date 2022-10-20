ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
'Murder is murder': Rally to hold criminals accountable

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mothers who lost their children to gun violence rallied outside the General Assembly after the shooting in Raleigh calling for steeper penalties for convicted killers. What You Need To Know. Mothers who have lost a child to gun violence gathered outside the General Assembly. They want...
Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette, of Tarboro, suffering...
