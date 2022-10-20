White House: Biden will go to 'extraordinary lengths' to bring Americans home from Russia

Related
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024
President Joe Biden was briefly lost for words when asked if First Lady Jill Biden would back him running for president again.
Trump fires warning shot at Pompeo and Pence: 'Very disloyal' if Cabinet members run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that former Vice President Mike Pence and former Cabinet members would be "very disloyal" if they ran against him for the Republican Party nomination for president in 2024.
Biden slammed for 'scary' long pause when asked if first lady supports 2024 run: 'Keeps getting worse'
President Biden gave a long pause when asked in an interview whether the first lady supports him seeking a second term in 2024 when he will turn 82 years old.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Ex-Fox reporter Lara Logan unleashes bizarre conspiracies including UN plan to flood US with immigrants and elites drinking blood
Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on Newsmax, including claiming that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as “elites” drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan. Ms Logan was forced to leave Fox after comparing Dr Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. During an on-air discussion regarding border policy on The Balance with Eric Bolling, Ms...
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
What a Virginia Democrat said of Tulsi Gabbard after campaign visit for GOP rival
A centrist Democratic congresswoman lashed out at Tulsi Gabbard after the party defector campaigned for her Republican rival in Virginia this weekend.
Biden: 'Mega, MAGA trickle down' will 'crash the economy' if GOP wins midterm elections
President Joe Biden heartily attacked Republicans Friday while responding to the Treasury Department's report showing the federal deficit falling by $1.4 trillion over the past year.
Stimulus update: $250 direct rebate check payments to be sent out in New York to homeowners
Residents of Schenectady County, New York may soon see checks work up to $250.
Footage shows moment female high school volleyball player injured by spike from trans opponent
New footage has been released showing the moment a high school volleyball player was injured in a play with a transgender opponent.
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 to arrive in just four days for millions
Beneficiaries of Social Security are just four days away from receiving their monthly payment worth an average of $1,657.
Lauren Boebert Refers to 'President Biden', Calls it Freudian Slip
Republican Representative Lauren Boebert said she'd made a "Freudian slip" after accidentally referring to "President Biden." The Colorado politician was speaking on Wednesday at a dinner in Tennessee, hosted by the Knox County Republican Party. A video of the event that surfaced on Twitter showed Boebert referring to "President Biden"...
Russia now thought to be able to mostly evade oil price cap planned by Yellen
Russia will be able to mostly skirt the G-7 price cap on its oil, analysts now say, a possibility that would neutralize the plan promoted by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for limiting Russia’s war revenue and bringing down energy costs.
Stimulus update: Millions have less than a month to claim COVID-19 stimulus payments
Despite there being no new coronavirus stimulus payments unveiled recently, millions of people may still be eligible for a form of relief, but the time to claim the money is running out.
Senator: UK political crisis 'a harbinger of what can happen in the US'
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’s abrupt resignation just weeks after taking power has thrown Britain into disarray again, rendering the United Kingdom an object of pity on the world stage.
