WMTW
The Week Ahead: Unsettled but mild conditions to round out October
PORTLAND, Maine — The dry times of late last week have come to an end starting right on cue Sunday evening. A low pressure system off the coastline will move north heading into Monday resulting in a gloomy and wet start to the week. A healthy dose of rainfall...
WMTW
Rain arrives late today; gloomy week ahead
Clouds thicken up today (Sunday) as rain slowly approaches from the south. Showers may reach Southern Maine by the late afternoon/evening hours but will eventually spread north overnight. Rain may be heavy at times on Monday as this storm system originated in the Caribbean and is moisture-rich. A rumble of...
WMTW
A split weekend of sorts, keep your outdoor plans though
Sun and not as much wind today, its making the mid to upper 50s feel pretty great. The weekend warm-up we have been talking about since the start of the week is still intact with mid to upper 60s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. Saturday will be the brighter half of the weekend with full sun. Clouds start moving in Saturday night and while Sunday will start with some sunny breaks, it will be our cloudier half of the weekend as a storm approaches from the south. I expect the rain to hold off here in Maine until after sunset on Sunday. Soggy weather will once again kick off the workweek with rain next Monday and showers lasting into Tuesday. We’re not done with the 60s yet…another stretch of mild temperatures expected next week.
WMTW
Milder Weekend
Another lovely day across Maine with plenty of sunshine and seasonable high temperatures in the upper 50s. Much less windy too. For your Friday evening plans it will be clear with temperatures around 50. Chilly night ahead with lows inland in the mid 30s but low 40s at the coast.
WGME
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
WMTW
Sunny & pleasant kick off to the weekend
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
NOAA Predicts Yet Another Warmer-Than-Average Winter For Maine
Contrary to some other predictions, NOAA says Maine will likely see another "warmer than average" winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its prediction for the 2022-23 winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says another "warmer-than-average" winter is predicted for parts of Maine, and New England. Differing from their prediction last winter, northern and western areas of the state have an equal chance of warmer or below normal temps this season.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
nbcboston.com
Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine
Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
observer-me.com
How to save money on heating costs this winter
For much of Maine the fall weather has been downright balmy. Bangor hit 66 degrees on Sunday, and that trend appears ready to extend with temperatures staying in the low to mid-60s all this week. But winter and freezing temperatures are going to cover the state eventually, so now is...
Maine Big Game Harvest Dashboard Shows 2022 Tagging Info By Zone
Curious as to how the fall hunts are going in your area? An online resource breaks down harvest information by town or zone. The fall hunting season is nearly in full swing. Currently, big game hunters are in the woods in search of bears and deer (archery), with a lucky selection pursuing moose. Once a big game animal has been killed in the woods, the hunter is required by law to register it at the nearest tagging station. This information is then reported to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
I turned the page, saw the double-page image of Burnt Coat Harbor Light on Swan’s Island, and I’m pretty sure my heart skipped a beat. My husband and I discovered the island while camping at Acadia National Park. On that first visit, we traveled on every road available until it was time to depart on the last ferry. That trip made a lasting impression, one that brought us back every summer for more than 30 years. Our daughter was barely two months old when she started her love affair with the island — one longtime resident said she qualified as a local, since she was a newborn when she first visited. Our family has traveled to many countries, and we have seen many beautiful sights, but in our hearts, Swan’s Island will always be the loveliest place on Earth.
The Maine Mall Exit Will Be Closing This Weekend – What You Need To Know
More construction, or in this case "destruction" will be happening at Exit 45, the Maine Mall exit on the Maine Turnpike and that means that it will have to be shut down this weekend. Exit 45 has been reconstructed as a diamond interchange to help the flow of traffic and...
Maine Haunted Houses & Lighthouses
It's that time of year again with frost on the pumpkin, and little hearts and minds looking forward to Halloween and spooky stories, maybe bundled up warm, cuddling around the fire pit, with marshmallow s'mores...
These New England Stereotype Maps Are On Point For the Most Part
If you've grown up anywhere in New England, you've probably used some stereotypes when describing neighboring states, cities or towns that make up the northeast. You may even have stereotypes right in your own state. I stumbled across this map on Reddit created by u/q1s2e3 that points out the things...
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?
Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
A Maine Woman is Among the Best Bird Dog Handlers in U.S.
A Maine woman is becoming one of the best bird dog handlers in the country, according to the Press Herald. What started as a routine training program for Camie Barrow has since turned into a professional lifestyle. Being a Woman in Hunting Sports Camie Barrow grew up around bird dogs. As a child, Barrow’s father […] The post A Maine Woman is Among the Best Bird Dog Handlers in U.S. appeared first on DogTime.
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
