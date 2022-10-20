ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Rain arrives late today; gloomy week ahead

Clouds thicken up today (Sunday) as rain slowly approaches from the south. Showers may reach Southern Maine by the late afternoon/evening hours but will eventually spread north overnight. Rain may be heavy at times on Monday as this storm system originated in the Caribbean and is moisture-rich. A rumble of...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

A split weekend of sorts, keep your outdoor plans though

Sun and not as much wind today, its making the mid to upper 50s feel pretty great. The weekend warm-up we have been talking about since the start of the week is still intact with mid to upper 60s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. Saturday will be the brighter half of the weekend with full sun. Clouds start moving in Saturday night and while Sunday will start with some sunny breaks, it will be our cloudier half of the weekend as a storm approaches from the south. I expect the rain to hold off here in Maine until after sunset on Sunday. Soggy weather will once again kick off the workweek with rain next Monday and showers lasting into Tuesday. We’re not done with the 60s yet…another stretch of mild temperatures expected next week.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Milder Weekend

Another lovely day across Maine with plenty of sunshine and seasonable high temperatures in the upper 50s. Much less windy too. For your Friday evening plans it will be clear with temperatures around 50. Chilly night ahead with lows inland in the mid 30s but low 40s at the coast.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?

PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

NOAA Predicts Yet Another Warmer-Than-Average Winter For Maine

Contrary to some other predictions, NOAA says Maine will likely see another "warmer than average" winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its prediction for the 2022-23 winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says another "warmer-than-average" winter is predicted for parts of Maine, and New England. Differing from their prediction last winter, northern and western areas of the state have an equal chance of warmer or below normal temps this season.
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine

Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
DURHAM, ME
observer-me.com

How to save money on heating costs this winter

For much of Maine the fall weather has been downright balmy. Bangor hit 66 degrees on Sunday, and that trend appears ready to extend with temperatures staying in the low to mid-60s all this week. But winter and freezing temperatures are going to cover the state eventually, so now is...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Maine Big Game Harvest Dashboard Shows 2022 Tagging Info By Zone

Curious as to how the fall hunts are going in your area? An online resource breaks down harvest information by town or zone. The fall hunting season is nearly in full swing. Currently, big game hunters are in the woods in search of bears and deer (archery), with a lucky selection pursuing moose. Once a big game animal has been killed in the woods, the hunter is required by law to register it at the nearest tagging station. This information is then reported to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
MAINE STATE
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I turned the page, saw the double-page image of Burnt Coat Harbor Light on Swan’s Island, and I’m pretty sure my heart skipped a beat. My husband and I discovered the island while camping at Acadia National Park. On that first visit, we traveled on every road available until it was time to depart on the last ferry. That trip made a lasting impression, one that brought us back every summer for more than 30 years. Our daughter was barely two months old when she started her love affair with the island — one longtime resident said she qualified as a local, since she was a newborn when she first visited. Our family has traveled to many countries, and we have seen many beautiful sights, but in our hearts, Swan’s Island will always be the loveliest place on Earth.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?

Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
DogTime

A Maine Woman is Among the Best Bird Dog Handlers in U.S.

A Maine woman is becoming one of the best bird dog handlers in the country, according to the Press Herald. What started as a routine training program for Camie Barrow has since turned into a professional lifestyle. Being a Woman in Hunting Sports Camie Barrow grew up around bird dogs. As a child, Barrow’s father […] The post A Maine Woman is Among the Best Bird Dog Handlers in U.S. appeared first on DogTime.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
BANGOR, ME

