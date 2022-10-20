ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

The Nevada Independent

How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’

In an August 2021 email to an Elko County deputy district attorney, Steninger laid out the group’s interest in having “the rural counties … announce plans to shift to paper ballots,” which they believed would make the rest of the state “obliged to follow suit.” The post How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
actionnews5.com

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
KINGMAN, AZ
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Candidates for Nevada Secretary of State disagree about showing ID to vote

This position handles election administration, among other state legislative tasks. The office has been under public scrutiny over the last two years as election conspiracies abound. Democrat Cisco Aguilar is a lawyer in Las Vegas and previously served on the Nevada Athletic Commission. He supports the state’s current voting measures...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Voters Say They're Tired of Political Texts

If you're a registered voter, there's a chance you've been getting a lot of political text messages each day. “They are a pain,” said Susie DelPorto of Fernley. “I've lost count how many I get a day.”. "That's all they want is your money,” said David Dane of...
NEVADA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada

In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat Spearman told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder, battery with weapon and firearm charges. Court records did not immediately reflect if Osborne had an attorney. Spearman said her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds.” North Las Vegas police said officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in a home in the city’s northwest, and a man in his 40s was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a gunshot wound.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced $100 million in funding for a slew of programs for the state’s water infrastructure, as well as other things. The goal, according to the Governor’s office, is to partially modernize the state’s systems to improve service for residents....
NEVADA STATE

