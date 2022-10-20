Read full article on original website
How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’
In an August 2021 email to an Elko County deputy district attorney, Steninger laid out the group’s interest in having “the rural counties … announce plans to shift to paper ballots,” which they believed would make the rest of the state “obliged to follow suit.” The post How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nye County will continue to count ballots by hand, but with changes
The Nevada Supreme Court ruled on Friday that votes in Nye County will be counted by hand for this upcoming election.
3 Republicans sue Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation after endorsing Democrat
Three Republicans who crossed party lines and endorsed Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in his reelection bid are suing the Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation.
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the COVID pandemic nearly behind us, weekly press conferences coming out of Carson City seem like ages ago. Governor Steve Sisolak provided updates frequently to Nevadans about the disease running rampant through the silver state. Responding to the pandemic took center stage for the Governor...
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
Nevada DMV officials approved these custom tags after review
In Nevada, it is relatively inexpensive to request a personalized plate for a vehicle, and there are 63 different plate designs to choose from. This creates ample opportunity for someone to try and slip a vulgar or offensive personalized plate through the system.
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford tries to keep seat in race against Sigal Chattah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford is up against Republican challenger Sigal Chattah in the tight race to be Nevada attorney general. The most recent poll, from the Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights, showed Chattah with a 39-37 lead among likely voters.
Candidates for Nevada Secretary of State disagree about showing ID to vote
This position handles election administration, among other state legislative tasks. The office has been under public scrutiny over the last two years as election conspiracies abound. Democrat Cisco Aguilar is a lawyer in Las Vegas and previously served on the Nevada Athletic Commission. He supports the state’s current voting measures...
Ballot Question 1: Equal Rights at the forefront of upcoming Nevada election
There are three state-wide questions on the ballot this coming election day. The first question on the ballot is the issue of putting the equal rights amendment in the state constitution.
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
Nevada Voters Say They're Tired of Political Texts
If you're a registered voter, there's a chance you've been getting a lot of political text messages each day. “They are a pain,” said Susie DelPorto of Fernley. “I've lost count how many I get a day.”. "That's all they want is your money,” said David Dane of...
Nevada state lawmakers approve more than $750M spending from the American Rescue Plan Act
On Thursday the Interim Finance Committee met and approved $757,050,545 in spending from the American Rescue Plan Act. Nevada was given more than $2 billion originally from the act.
Nevada lieutenant governor drafts legislation to 'modernize' school boards
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead plans to introduce draft legislation for the 2023 Nevada legislative session to "modernize and professionalize" county school boards by adding appointed members.
Democrats hope polls are wrong in Nevada — and that it will help them
Democrats behind in the polls in Nevada are hoping that this year’s results mirror past big elections in the state in which Democrats trailed before Election Day only to come out ahead when the votes were counted. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt leads...
Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada
In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat Spearman told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder, battery with weapon and firearm charges. Court records did not immediately reflect if Osborne had an attorney. Spearman said her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds.” North Las Vegas police said officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in a home in the city’s northwest, and a man in his 40s was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a gunshot wound.
Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced $100 million in funding for a slew of programs for the state’s water infrastructure, as well as other things. The goal, according to the Governor’s office, is to partially modernize the state’s systems to improve service for residents....
