Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
wbiw.com
Water main replacement, new playgrounds, and a new barn roof are just a few infrastructure improvement projects in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another,...
wbiw.com
Patching to restrict ramps at State Road 46 interchange in Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to begin patching work this weekend at the State Road 46 interchange at I-65 in Columbus as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project. Starting on or after Sunday, October 23, the left lane of the exit...
WTHI
Interstate 70 reopens after multi-vehicle crash east of Cloverdale
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in eastern in Putnam County late Saturday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says all lanes have since reopened. Indiana State Police told News 10 the initial crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the...
wbiw.com
South Lawrence Utilities will begin flushing hydrants on Monday, October 24
MITCHELL – South Lawrence Utilities will begin flushing hydrants on Monday, October 24th. Customers may notice fluctuations in pressure and/or discoloration of their tap water during hydrant flushing. If water appears discolored, customers are advised to run their cold water until it clears.
wbiw.com
Fire hydrant maintenance continues in the City of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) continues fire hydrant maintenance next week within the area defined as follows:. Crews are performing flow tests and other necessary maintenance on fire hydrants in the aforementioned area. Signage is displayed in the affected area on the day the maintenance takes place, and maintenance crews carry proper identification as contractors for the City of Bloomington Utilities. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather.
Multi-vehicle crash in Mooresville causing delays
A multi-car accident in Mooresville is causing significant delays. According to the Mooresville Police Department, 7 cars are involved in a wreck in the area of State Road 144 and Centenary Road.
MyWabashValley.com
I-70 reopened after a crash in Putnam Co.
UPDATE: All lanes are open according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the lane closures involved two separate accidents. The first was in Morgan County at the county line. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the wreck and no details have been shared.
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, November 3
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. The Commission will meet for the purpose of awarding a bid for...
WISH-TV
6 vehicles, including semi, involved in Morgan Co. crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving five vehicles and a semi that happened Friday afternoon in Morgan County. Morgan County officials say it happened on Mann Road and State Road 144 just before 3 p.m. That’s east of Mooresville and northwest of Bargersville.
wamwamfm.com
Fire Damage at Montgomery Ruritan Building
Clean-up is underway now at the Montgomery Community Building at Ruritan Park following a kitchen fire that resulted in smoke damage to the building last week. As a precautionary measure, the Montgomery Ruritan Board of Directors has cancelled all events in the building for the month of November, including the annual Turkey Trot Appreciation Dinner that was scheduled for next Saturday. The board would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s festival a big success. They also want to express their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. The building will be back up and running by December.
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 21, 2022
There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
korncountry.com
Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
wbiw.com
Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle
SULLIVAN CO. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Trooper Austin Robertson was patrolling in the city of Sullivan attempting to locate a stolen white Chevrolet truck. The truck had been reported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the day as stolen. Trooper...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested for stealing water from the East Lawrence Water Company
LEESVILLE – Two people were arrested after an Indiana State Police investigation into the theft of utilities. On September 28, 2022, ISP was contacted by an employee at the East Lawrence Water Company, about a residence, located at 4170 Leesville Road. The employee indicated that water was stolen on...
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee Team C will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team C will meet on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the McCloskey Conference Room 135, at City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
14news.com
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
wbiw.com
2022 Climate and Sustainability Progress Report presented to Bloomington City Council
BLOOMINGTON – Assistant Director of Sustainability Lauren Clemens provided the community and members of City Council with an update on October 19 concerning the progress toward achieving community climate and sustainability goals. The presentation to the City Council and the Council Climate Action and Resilience Committee on October 18th...
14news.com
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after officials with Jasper Police Department say he battered and strangled a woman. According to a press release, officers responded to the 1300 block of Dewey Street on Saturday in reference to a dispute. Officials say when police arrived they determined...
Woman killed in crash while walking in Columbus
An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a driver while she was walking late Wednesday on Columbus' west side, police say.
