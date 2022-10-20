ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

DOJ lawsuit accuses hotel and casino of discriminating against Native Americans

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074sPe_0igfvOCh00

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A federal lawsuit filed against a hotel and casino accuses the owners of discriminating against Native Americans, denying them rooms and access to the property.

The Department of Justice announced the lawsuit in a news release, saying the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino which operates within the hotel, “discriminated against Native American customers through policies and practices that denied Native Americans the full and equal enjoyment of access to the services, accommodations, and privileges” at the property.

The hotel owners are accused of reacting to a March 2022 shooting near the property where a person was found shot and hurt in one of the hotel rooms by enacting discriminatory policies, KELO reported.

Connie Uhre, one of the owners of the property, is accused of telling other hotel owners and managers on March 20 that she did “not want to allow Natives on property … The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives … so we just have to say no to them!” Uhre is also accused of posting a statement in a comment thread on her Facebook account, saying that “we will no longer allow any Native American” on the property, the DOJ said in the news release. In the complaint, the DOJ alleges there were at least two occasions on which the hotel turned away Native Americans who tried to book rooms.

DOJ lawsuit against SD hotel and casino by National Content Desk on Scribd

The lawsuit argues the property owners violated Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, or national origin in places of public accommodation or entertainment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Fox reporter Lara Logan unleashes bizarre conspiracies including UN plan to flood US with immigrants and elites drinking blood

Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on Newsmax, including claiming that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as “elites” drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan. Ms Logan was forced to leave Fox after comparing Dr Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. During an on-air discussion regarding border policy on The Balance with Eric Bolling, Ms...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police

COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil — (AP) — A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government. Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker and...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
132K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy