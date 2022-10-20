Every time I see Gov. Chris Sununu's “happy talk” campaign ad, I get annoyed at its misleading distortions, omissions and exaggerations. So here’s a fact check. Sununu starts with the old GOP standards: bashing the federal government and touting tax cuts. Sununu cut business taxes twice—resulting in a loss of revenue to the state of $17.5 million over the next few years, and $8.5 million a year after 2025. The conservative New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute criticized the cuts for providing disproportionate aid to wealthy corporations already profiting from the pandemic, and not to small businesses. Democrats warned that the stream of federal pandemic relief funding would eventually dry up leaving the state short of revenue.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO