Plattsburgh, NY

JS1234
3d ago

STEC!!! Hopefully no one votes for any of the demonrats in this state! Especially that tyrant! The unelected governor Hochul!! Who will surely force covid jabs for our children to attend the schools our taxes pay for!! VOTE AGAINST TYRANNY! VOTE RED!!

WRGB

State judge rules parts of NY's new absentee ballot law unconstitutional

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Election Day is just a couple weeks away, but a State Supreme Court Judge ruling on Friday upended New York’s process for inspecting absentee ballots, finding some aspects of the state’s new law unconstitutional. The ruling sided with Republicans who brought on...
Portsmouth Herald

Mayer: Sununu's happy talk — New Hampshire voters should not believe it

Every time I see Gov. Chris Sununu's “happy talk” campaign ad, I get annoyed at its misleading distortions, omissions and exaggerations. So here’s a fact check. Sununu starts with the old GOP standards: bashing the federal government and touting tax cuts. Sununu cut business taxes twice—resulting in a loss of revenue to the state of $17.5 million over the next few years, and $8.5 million a year after 2025. The conservative New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute criticized the cuts for providing disproportionate aid to wealthy corporations already profiting from the pandemic, and not to small businesses. Democrats warned that the stream of federal pandemic relief funding would eventually dry up leaving the state short of revenue.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

