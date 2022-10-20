ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

New comprehensive statewide treatment for opioid addiction to begin in Citrus County

By Nancy Kennedy Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County provides construction update on new clinic

Construction is steadily progressing as the Humane Society of Marion County’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic takes shape. The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the upcoming expansion will offer adequate space for veterinary staff to provide a variety of services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations

A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Don’t allow hate group to infiltrate county

The Chronicle reported an Inverness council candidate who is opposed to bringing affordable housing into Citrus County because "it will attract Democrats and with it crime and moral degradation." As members of the hate group he represents, MassResistance, are also white nationalists. It may be that Democrats is the code...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School District submits final pay plan, teachers to receive retroactive checks

Following final union negotiations, the Citrus County School District submitted its pay plan to the Florida Department of Education Thursday, Oct. 20, to distribute state funds to pay teachers a minimum salary of $47,500. This comes after the district missed the Oct. 1 state deadline to submit its plan due...
villages-news.com

Blade gets fresh start with new home after adoption through Sumter County Animal Shelter

Blade has found a home and couldn’t be happier. He found it last weekend when Mark Swanson visited Animal Services looking for a new a dog. “We can’t thank the people who work at Sumter County Animal Shelter enough for helping to find our wonderful dog called Blade,” said Mark Swanson. “From the moment we arrived, we received a friendly greeting at the front office, and from those who take excellent care of the dogs, and the person who helped us choose Blade, or should I say Blade chose us. Everyone that we met was professional, kind and caring. It’s quite clear the workers and volunteers love the animals and care very much about them.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Let’s elect Pochis for Mosquito Control Board

I fill my mind with trivia facts. Did you know the average mosquito will suck only a mere 0.01 to 0.001 milliliters of blood from you? Thus it would take somewhere between 200,000 and 2 million mosquito bites to kill you from blood loss. It seems that people with type O blood are most popular with mosquitoes.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CRMS sixth grade student wins statewide poster contest

Crystal River Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Ross recently won the statewide art poster contest for 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Her artwork helped create the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day Billboard to be displayed around the state.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Villager who has neighborhood on edge due in court this week

A Villager who has his neighborhood on edge is due in court this week. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, is set to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County Court to answer to a charge of criminal damage to property.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living

A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Mayoral candidate calls for audit of former city projects

Inverness City Mayor Bob Plaisted is calling for a forensic audit of the city’s spending before the current city manager took office two years ago. “That needs to be put to bed folks,” Plaisted said during the city council’s regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday.
INVERNESS, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida pain clinic barred from prescribing opioids, other medications

Tarpon Springs, Fla.-based pain clinic Phoenix Medical Management Care Centers was issued a restraining order blocking it from administering, dispensing or distributing controlled substances, the Justice Department said Oct. 17. Pediatrician Vivian Herrero, MD, and Christopher and Patricia Ferguson allegedly used the clinic to illegally dispense opioids and other drugs,...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
irvineweekly.com

No More Rabbits For Retail In Pasco County

In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion reports on the Pasco County ban on the retail sales of rabbits. On October 10, 2022, the Pasco County Commission adopted an ordinance that would protect animal and owner alike from unlicensed breeders, pet sellers and pet dealers.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate needs to move back to Broward County

Inverness Council candidate John Labriola wants to keep “Inverness a Christian, conservative area.” He then goes off on some very unchristian statements about Democrats. Since this county is Republican, do we now blame Republicans for our crime, homeless, drug problems and unemployment?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Boil water advisory in effect for Fruitland Park

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Fruitland Park. The advisory was issued after a 6-inch water main break in the area of Sailfish Avenue. According to city officials, more than 300 residents were without water and crews have continued to work on...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Board needs to rethink decision about holiday

Editor's Note: This letter was sent to the Board of County Commissioners. The authors asked that it be printed in the Citrus County Chronicle. It’s important as Americans to celebrate and honor Juneteeth. The day commemorates the day on June 19, 1865, when knowledge of the Emancipation Proclamation and the abolishment of slavery reached the last remaining enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, nearly 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy