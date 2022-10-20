New comprehensive statewide treatment for opioid addiction to begin in Citrus County

Blade has found a home and couldn’t be happier. He found it last weekend when Mark Swanson visited Animal Services looking for a new a dog. “We can’t thank the people who work at Sumter County Animal Shelter enough for helping to find our wonderful dog called Blade,” said Mark Swanson. “From the moment we arrived, we received a friendly greeting at the front office, and from those who take excellent care of the dogs, and the person who helped us choose Blade, or should I say Blade chose us. Everyone that we met was professional, kind and caring. It’s quite clear the workers and volunteers love the animals and care very much about them.”

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO