Travis Scott Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit With Victim's Family

Travis Scott has begun putting the Astroworld tragedy behind him by settling the first of manyyyy lawsuits with a 21-year-old victim’s family.

Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld festival ended in tragedy with 10 concertgoers losing their lives and in the aftermath, Travis spoke candidly about the event with Charlamagne Tha God then went on a hiatus. Despite his break from the public eye, behind the scenes the rapper’s been busy alongside his legal team fielding lawsuits so he’s far from finished putting the tragedy behind him.

Travis Scott Settles First Astroworldt Lawsuit

According to TMZ, Travis Scott successfully settled the first lawsuit brought forth by a victim’s family. This is the first publicly known settlement out of a whopping 400 that the star’s facing. The lawsuit is via the family of Axel Acosta a 21-year-old fan who traveled from Washington all the way to Houston to enjoy the festival and died from his injuries the night of the show.

The settlement details are confidential, but the family lawyer Tony Buzbee revealed the settlement came after they sued Travis, Live Nation, and others. Travis is slowly returning to live concerts after several sold-out shows overseas at the O2 Arena and a new residency in Las Vegas.