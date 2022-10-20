ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Running back Kannon Katzer, a Spokane native, no longer a member of Washington State's football team

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU assistant volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer

PULLMAN, Wash. — Coach Burdette Greeny, the assistant volleyball coach at Washington State University, announced he has cancer. Coach Greeny made the news public on WSU volleyball’s Twitter on Monday. Greeny said he starts chemotherapy on Monday and has already undergone two surgeries. He plans to coach through the end of the year. His wife, Jen Greeny, is the head...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Commentary: Five Guys must keep Cougars from being sandwiched

There is an apocryphal story passed around by sportswriters at The Spokesman-Review. Well, there are many, but this one is actually true. It is about a photographer for the paper who for some reason or another was on assignment in Florida. This guy was a real throwback, all about his equipment and his art. He could fix any car or camera with nothing but a multitool, and the finer frills of road life with an expense account were lost on this shooter.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

'Sky's the limit.' Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, Jalen Suggs insist Gonzaga bound for 'great things' in 2022-23

Andrew Nembhard wasn’t pressed about any individual player, let alone asked to complete a full rundown of Gonzaga’s roster, but by the time he finished a minutelong scouting report on the 2022-23 Bulldogs this summer, the normally short-winded point guard had given the names of seven different players expected to contribute this fall.
SPOKANE, WA
hbsdealer.com

Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply

CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
OLDTOWN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board

OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state. “Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
103.5 KISSFM

One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho

When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing person in Bonner County found

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Lefty Graves

Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s

Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.  Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.  Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.  In lower...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrived Friday with a fall-like storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
SPOKANE, WA

