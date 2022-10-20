Running back Kannon Katzer, a Spokane native, no longer a member of Washington State's football team

Read full article on original website
'We're playing a bunch of combinations': Washington State makes midseason adjustment to offensive line
PULLMAN – In hopes of shoring up an offensive line that’s been shaky so far this year, Washington State is making a midseason personnel adjustment and reconstructing part of the position group. Ma’ake Fifita is shifting to right guard after starting WSU’s first six games of the year...
WSU assistant volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer
PULLMAN, Wash. — Coach Burdette Greeny, the assistant volleyball coach at Washington State University, announced he has cancer. Coach Greeny made the news public on WSU volleyball’s Twitter on Monday. Greeny said he starts chemotherapy on Monday and has already undergone two surgeries. He plans to coach through the end of the year. His wife, Jen Greeny, is the head...
Commentary: Five Guys must keep Cougars from being sandwiched
There is an apocryphal story passed around by sportswriters at The Spokesman-Review. Well, there are many, but this one is actually true. It is about a photographer for the paper who for some reason or another was on assignment in Florida. This guy was a real throwback, all about his equipment and his art. He could fix any car or camera with nothing but a multitool, and the finer frills of road life with an expense account were lost on this shooter.
Eastern Washington leans on defense, forces five turnovers in road win at Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Eastern Washington might not be among the upper echelon of the Big Sky Conference, but no longer are the Eagles at the bottom of its standings, either. After allowing an early Cal Poly touchdown, the Eagles’ defense clamped down and closed out its best...
How did Jayden de Laura come to leave Washington State for Arizona so quickly? l Locked on Pac-12
About 10 months ago, then-Washington State QB Jayden de Laura, put his name in the transfer portal. He's now an integral part of Arizona Football's rebuild.
What a healthy Dominick Harris brings to Gonzaga for the 2022-23 season | Locked on Zags
Dominick Harris is one of the most intriguing pieces of the puzzle for Gonzaga. Coming off an entire season missed with a foot injury, Harris is cleared to return.
'Sky's the limit.' Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, Jalen Suggs insist Gonzaga bound for 'great things' in 2022-23
Andrew Nembhard wasn’t pressed about any individual player, let alone asked to complete a full rundown of Gonzaga’s roster, but by the time he finished a minutelong scouting report on the 2022-23 Bulldogs this summer, the normally short-winded point guard had given the names of seven different players expected to contribute this fall.
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board
OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state. “Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington...
Cheney High School marching band wins first place in Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition
EVERETT, Wash. — After two amazing performances on Saturday, the Cheney High School (CHS) marching band placed first place overall at the 34th Annual Puget Sound Festival of Bands in Everett (PSFOB). CHS competed with several other bands from all around the Pacific Northwest, as well as other schools...
One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho
When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s
Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrived Friday with a fall-like storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
McRib Farewell Tour: McDonald's famed pork sandwich returns for one last hoorah
SPOKANE, Wash. - Pork fans, listen up! The cult classic sandwich has had limited, sporadic releases over the years, but this year might just be the last chance to snag the elusive McRib. On Oct. 31, select McDonald's will carry the sandwich for a until Nov. 20 for the McRib...
