Running back Kannon Katzer, a Spokane native, no longer a member of Washington State's football team

There is an apocryphal story passed around by sportswriters at The Spokesman-Review. Well, there are many, but this one is actually true. It is about a photographer for the paper who for some reason or another was on assignment in Florida. This guy was a real throwback, all about his equipment and his art. He could fix any car or camera with nothing but a multitool, and the finer frills of road life with an expense account were lost on this shooter.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO