ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattawan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Halloween Forest to offer pumpkin car races, treats, family fun in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — A costume contest, a magic show, pumpkin bowling and other fall-themed games and activities will be highlights of this year’s Halloween Forest. The free, family-friendly event, which offers an alternative to trick-or-treating, will take over Milham Park, 607 E. Kilgore Rd., from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will kick off with pumpkin car races at 2 p.m. and the magic show will follow at 3 p.m., a news release from the host, Kzoo Parks, states.
KALAMAZOO, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI

Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
KENTWOOD, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront

A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s a Cookieville? Residents Question Mysterious Local Signage in Gun Plain Township

With peak Fall foliage pending, I've recently taken upon driving the scenic route to work. This route takes me through downtown Plainwell via M-89, a town I don't visit nearly as often as I should. Throughout my daily morning commute, I've noticed so many new (to me) pieces of West Michigan history. Despite having grown up in Michigan, I'm amazed at how much I am still learning about my home.
PLAINWELL, MI
MLive

Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake

PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 10/21-10/23

It is time to get spooky at John Ball Zoo as the Halloween favorite Zoo Goes Boo has returned. The zoo will be transformed with fin decorations, costumes, candy and of course the animals! This year the spooky treat stations are returning throughout the zoo. You can find more information about Zoo Goes Boo here.
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Monster Mash brings Halloween fun and games to Portage

PORTAGE, MI – Even though Halloween is still more than a week away, that doesn’t mean people can’t have some spooky fun beforehand. Portage Parks and Recreation hosted the annual Monster Mash event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ramona Park. The event was held for people to celebrate Halloween a little bit early.
PORTAGE, MI
theportlandbeacon.com

Cabela's banded bird shot by young Portland hunter in South Dakota

Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.
PORTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Lottery: Kalamazoo man claims $733K Fantasy 5 jackpot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man was the lucky winner of a $733,362 jackpot from a Michigan State Lottery (MSL) Fantasy 5 ticket and recently claimed his prize. According to MSL, a 62-year-old man made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket and was able to match the five winning numbers in the June 19 drawing.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy