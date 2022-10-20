Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Rapids’ Sheshco restaurant offers authentic Lebanese cuisine
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Serving up shawarma, hummus, kebabs and other Middle Eastern eats since 2011, Sheshco Mediterranean Grill is a popular casual spot for Lebanese food in Grand Rapids. The restaurant is located next to Celebration Cinema, off East Beltline Avene, at 2121 Celebration Drive NE. Sheshco, pronounced...
Halloween Forest to offer pumpkin car races, treats, family fun in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A costume contest, a magic show, pumpkin bowling and other fall-themed games and activities will be highlights of this year’s Halloween Forest. The free, family-friendly event, which offers an alternative to trick-or-treating, will take over Milham Park, 607 E. Kilgore Rd., from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will kick off with pumpkin car races at 2 p.m. and the magic show will follow at 3 p.m., a news release from the host, Kzoo Parks, states.
McAlister’s offers free tea for a year to first 134 customers at new Portage deli
PORTAGE, MI — The first 134 customers to purchase an entrée at McAlister’s Deli’s new Portage location during the restaurant’s grand opening Monday will receive free tea once a week for the next year. The Atlanta-based, fast-casual chain — known for its sweet tea, handcrafted...
Pickleball in West Michigan: Where to play the fastest growing sport
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to USA Pickleball.
12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI
Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
Kalamazoo’s Nonla Burger to open location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new burger spot is nearly ready to open in Grand Rapids after expanding from the Kalamazoo area. Owners of Nonla Burger, at 449 Bridge St. NW, hope to open their doors at the end of November. “We don’t have an official date, but right...
Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront
A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
Best Collaboration Ever? Kazoopy’s Grinders and Frosty Boy Team Up At Gull Road Location
With the radio station located along Gull Road in Kalamazoo, I drive past Frosty Boy nearly every single day on my way to and from work. However, over the last several weeks I noticed some changes; the main one being the Kazoopy's truck sitting out front!. First came the truck,...
What’s a Cookieville? Residents Question Mysterious Local Signage in Gun Plain Township
With peak Fall foliage pending, I've recently taken upon driving the scenic route to work. This route takes me through downtown Plainwell via M-89, a town I don't visit nearly as often as I should. Throughout my daily morning commute, I've noticed so many new (to me) pieces of West Michigan history. Despite having grown up in Michigan, I'm amazed at how much I am still learning about my home.
Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin. The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States. Detroit made it...
Weekend Fun Guide 10/21-10/23
It is time to get spooky at John Ball Zoo as the Halloween favorite Zoo Goes Boo has returned. The zoo will be transformed with fin decorations, costumes, candy and of course the animals! This year the spooky treat stations are returning throughout the zoo. You can find more information about Zoo Goes Boo here.
Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
Monster Mash brings Halloween fun and games to Portage
PORTAGE, MI – Even though Halloween is still more than a week away, that doesn’t mean people can’t have some spooky fun beforehand. Portage Parks and Recreation hosted the annual Monster Mash event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ramona Park. The event was held for people to celebrate Halloween a little bit early.
‘One in Three’ uses sketch comedy lens to examine women’s rights
KALAMAZOO, MI — A reference to a statistic of the number of women who have experienced sexual assault and/or had an abortion in their lifetime, “One in Three” takes a light-hearted look at a serious topic. The original sketch comedy, produced and presented by the Dormouse Theatre’s...
Cabela's banded bird shot by young Portland hunter in South Dakota
Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.
Michigan State Lottery: Kalamazoo man claims $733K Fantasy 5 jackpot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man was the lucky winner of a $733,362 jackpot from a Michigan State Lottery (MSL) Fantasy 5 ticket and recently claimed his prize. According to MSL, a 62-year-old man made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket and was able to match the five winning numbers in the June 19 drawing.
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
Contempt findings upheld against West Michigan restaurant owner who defied pandemic orders
HOLLAND, MI – The state Court of Appeals upheld contempt findings against Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, the restaurant owner who defied orders to cease operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The appeals panel said Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, argued that orders to halt operations were improper. But, she...
