QuackedOtter
3d ago

If it was so critical why commit a crime (taking someone’s rights from them) in the first place that’d in return take away that critical right for you? And no, you cannot sit there and tell me your circumstances put you in that situation—it was your decisions that did.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
rentonreporter.com

ACLU responds to South Sound mayors on public safety

An array of community organizations, service providers and public defender associations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), released a concerted statement this month supporting police reform efforts and pushing back on calls for a “tough on crime” approach to community safety. The organizations took out print and...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WATCH: KTTH March to the Midterms with Tiffany Smiley, and more

A group of conservative thought leaders, law enforcement experts, and the nation’s most influential political figures gathered at the Carco Theatre in Renton, Wash. for the KTTH Freedom Series: March to the Midterms. Headlined by Jason Rantz and Bryan Suits, the Freedom Series covered the big issues heading into...
RENTON, WA
The Suburban Times

Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people

Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

How Gentrification Shapes South End Politics: Race and Politics in South Seattle

South End voters are not divided by race, but recent trendlines are. South Seattle is a unique and important part of the state to understand. We are the most diverse part of the state, with many neighborhoods being over three-quarters People of Color. However, our community’s needs and an understanding of our communities are often discarded. That includes our politics. Most political analyses of Washington State gloss over Communities of Color, and the analyses that do dive into BIPOC communities often lump all Communities of Color together into one bucket. However, Bellevue Communities of Color are much different from Central Washington Communities of Color which are much different from South End Communities of Color.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Sunday Comix | New Perspectives on Policing

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Two Lynnwood men arrested on federal charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Two Lynnwood men have been arrested on federal charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KUOW

Orting School Board member resigns following Jan. 6 charges

The Orting School Board member who is facing federal charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection has resigned. Orting's School Board President Carrie Thibodeaux issued a statement Wednesday saying that board member Rick Slaughter, 40, has stepped down, effective immediately. "As a Board, we remain committed to transparency...
ORTING, WA
KUOW

9th Circuit judges say Seattle officials 'just stood aside' during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest

A lawsuit stemming from a 2020 fatal shooting in Seattle's CHOP zone is being heard by a federal appeals court. The case was brought by Donnitta Sinclair-Martin after her son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, was fatally shot in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest on June 20, 2020. Sinclair alleges the city created a foreseeable danger after protesters occupied a nearby park and interfered with first responders.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rep. Kim Schrier campaign ad spurs controversy over use of likeness

In a report from The Seattle Times, Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook is upset that his image and words are being used to portray his support for Rep. Kim Schrier in mailers sent out by a Democratic-aligned PAC. The photo of Easterbrook and Schrier was taken in May when Schrier...
COVINGTON, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter

Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
EDMONDS, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Visions of Liberation: Solidarity and Healing in the Art of Zahyr Lauren

Seattle artist Zahyr Lauren used to be an attorney. They realized something important in practicing law. Zahyr explains, “We can argue back and forth about case law, but when I give my witness statement as a Black person and human rights investigator, nobody can edit that.” In other words, what Zahyr has experienced in America is their own indisputable truth.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Next Gen | Dinner

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
SEATTLE, WA

