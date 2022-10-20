Letter: I support Erik Ostrander for Mayor

I would like to recommend Erik Ostrander for Mayor of Cannon Beach this November.

I have known Erik and his wife Hannah for many years. I have watched how they work and manage

Sea Breeze Court. I saw how hard they worked on their remodel of their home in Cannon Beach.

Erik works hard, and he is thoughtful and considerate of others. He volunteers for the Cannon Beach

Fire Department as a Fire fighters and EMT, Vice President of the Chamber and helps where he can through

out the town.

Erik cares about Cannon Beach, the locals, as well as the visitors in this beautiful town.

I grew up in Cannon Beach and have come and gone throughout the years. Watching the town grow

and change. I feel Erik is a great choice for Mayor, his work ethic and management skills are needed

for solving problems and to help Cannon Beach be the place we all love

. Erik is one of the nicest people I know. I highly recommend Erik Ostrander for Mayor.

Jo Ann Bennett Keys

Hometown Cannon Beach

Eugene, Oregon