A really tough loss for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 20 Texas football saw this team fall short to longtime head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road on Oct. 22. Texas fell short to Oklahoma State by the final score of 41-34 on the road at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater for the third loss of the season.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO