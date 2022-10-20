The following donations were approved and/or accepted at the Sept. 28, 2022, Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board of Directors meeting:. Funds from the Community Foundation valued at $2,500 for Merrill Marching Band Tournament of the Roses travel expenses; funds from Ruth & Tom Wrysinski valued at $40.00 for the Judi BeVier-North Memorial Fund; donations from the Optimist Club of Merrill for Prairie River Middle School to include funds for The Nest valued at $100.00 and clothing and hygiene supply needs valued at $200.00; granola bars and fruit snacks from Kimberly Nowak valued at $30.00 for students in need at Prairie River Middle School (PRMS); water bottles from Jeremy & Mariah Klade valued at $85.00 for providing PRMS students with water; a backpack, notebook, crayons, and other school supplies from Jean Henrichs valued at $40.00 for student needs at PRMS; funds from Brickner’s Park City valued at $50.00 for PBIS needs at Kate Goodrich Elementary School; a check from Fidelity Charitable valued at $500.00 for needs in the Band Program; a check from Linda L. English valued at $1,305.00 for repainting of the bluejay logo at Jay Stadium; a check from the Class of 1962 valued at $500.00 for Merrill Marching Band Tournament of the Roses travel expenses; fresh corn from Nicklaus Farms valued at $50.00 for anyone to take; two checks from Gary & Mary Schwartz of Pine Ridge Mobil valued at $1,000.00 as a yearly matching donation to the Merrill High School Fab Lab; and four 2-topping pizzas from Hugo’s Pizza valued at $64.00 for helping families at Pine River School for Young Learners.

MERRILL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO