waupacanow.com
Iron Grille to close in Iola
The Iron Grille, located at Glacier Wood Golf Club in Iola, will close for the season Saturday, Nov. 5, and will not renew its lease for 2023. Brad Cieslewicz, manager of the restaurant, listed staffing issues and the inability to grow as reasons behind the decision. “We are on a...
Business of the Week: Crooked Queen
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
wpr.org
210 to be laid off in Wausau as Foot Locker closes longtime central Wisconsin sneaker distribution center
A Wausau shoe retailer that began with two entrepreneurs selling sneakers out of a van and became a multi-million-dollar enterprise will lay off 210 workers in central Wisconsin. Foot Locker Inc. said this week it would close its Wausau-based distribution center. Layoffs will begin in late January; the center will...
merrillfotonews.com
Raasch death ruled accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
visitmarshfield.com
Find the best restaurants for every meal in Marshfield
Marshfield’s outstanding restaurants have a lot to offer, from home-cooked breakfasts to casual lunch spots to can’t-miss dinner favorites. Here’s where to find some of the best spots for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in central Wisconsin. Breakfast. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast at...
merrillfotonews.com
This Saturday, Oct. 22: Zumba for Jessi’s Wish
This Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Zumba instructor Pamela Murphy of Merrill will host a Zumba Gold event at the MARC, 1100 Marc Dr. in Merrill, to raise money for Jessi’s Wish. The cost? There will be no traditional class fee associated with this event. Rather, Murphy is asking participants to make a donation to Jessi’s Wish instead. “Let’s fight breast cancer together,” Murphy said.
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
merrillfotonews.com
MAPS accepts September donations
The following donations were approved and/or accepted at the Sept. 28, 2022, Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board of Directors meeting:. Funds from the Community Foundation valued at $2,500 for Merrill Marching Band Tournament of the Roses travel expenses; funds from Ruth & Tom Wrysinski valued at $40.00 for the Judi BeVier-North Memorial Fund; donations from the Optimist Club of Merrill for Prairie River Middle School to include funds for The Nest valued at $100.00 and clothing and hygiene supply needs valued at $200.00; granola bars and fruit snacks from Kimberly Nowak valued at $30.00 for students in need at Prairie River Middle School (PRMS); water bottles from Jeremy & Mariah Klade valued at $85.00 for providing PRMS students with water; a backpack, notebook, crayons, and other school supplies from Jean Henrichs valued at $40.00 for student needs at PRMS; funds from Brickner’s Park City valued at $50.00 for PBIS needs at Kate Goodrich Elementary School; a check from Fidelity Charitable valued at $500.00 for needs in the Band Program; a check from Linda L. English valued at $1,305.00 for repainting of the bluejay logo at Jay Stadium; a check from the Class of 1962 valued at $500.00 for Merrill Marching Band Tournament of the Roses travel expenses; fresh corn from Nicklaus Farms valued at $50.00 for anyone to take; two checks from Gary & Mary Schwartz of Pine Ridge Mobil valued at $1,000.00 as a yearly matching donation to the Merrill High School Fab Lab; and four 2-topping pizzas from Hugo’s Pizza valued at $64.00 for helping families at Pine River School for Young Learners.
merrillfotonews.com
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill Police Department: A look at 22 months of change
Retirements, new hires, new roles reflect an evolving MPD. The Merrill Police Department (MPD) experienced significant staff changes in the last couple of years. Many of Merrill’s finest officers in blue had been with the Department long-term, so it was bound to happen. Long-familiar officers began to retire, and new names and faces took their place. “It’s a normal, anticipated cycle but still a little bittersweet,” Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett said back in early 2021.
merrillfotonews.com
Live Well Lincoln seeking input on Community Health Survey
Live Well Lincoln is eager to learn more about the health issues that affect Lincoln County residents. Live Well Lincoln is a local partnership with the common goal of having Lincoln County be a healthy place to live, learn, work and play. Live Well Lincoln includes partners from various sectors as well as community members. Lincoln County Health Department, Aspirus Health, UW-Madison Division of Extension Lincoln County, Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin and Lincoln County Department of Social Services provide oversight to the committee.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the opening night of the 2022 Wisconsin high school football playoffs, the Wausau West Warriors picked up their first-ever home playoff win in their history, topping their Valley rival Wisconsin Rapids 28-14. Game of the Week. In their regular season match-up, Wausau West edged out...
merrillfotonews.com
Man and woman found dead in Merrill apartment
Authorities responded to a multi-family apartment building on N. Memorial Dr. in Merrill on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, for a 911 call indicating two individuals at the residence were not breathing. Per the Merrill Fire Department, Medic 62 and 63 of the Merrill Fire Department, along with law enforcement, responded....
onfocus.news
Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
WJFW-TV
Level-1 high school football playoff preview
NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wisc. (WJFW)- The playoffs are tonight, winner moves on and loser goes home. This is level 1 of the playoffs, and three teams with high expectations this week are Colby, Mosinee, Lakeland Union and Wausau West. Shawano will meet Mosinee at their home field to face off tonight....
spashmirror.com
The building of the plans for business 51
Have you driven down business 51 and seen signs saying “save business 51 vote no on august 9th” and “Keep church st. four lanes” or even “Vote yes on August 9th“ Now being a SPASH student most likely you wouldn’t care because you probably can’t vote currently and the referendum was already voted on. But there are many reasons why you should care about what is going on because it may be something you will vote on in a future election.
