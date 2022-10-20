ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WEHT/WTVW

Family hopeful for Lofton’s Law passage in 2023

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson family is pushing to criminalize hazing in Kentucky after the tragic death of their son in October 2021. Lofton Hazelwood was a freshman at the University of Kentucky when alleged hazing claimed his life. Now the Hazelwood family, along with State Senator Robby Mills, are taking action through a […]
Washington Examiner

School board retaliates against mother who objected to pandemic closures

If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
CBS News

Texas family of 5 sentenced in Jan. 6 case

Five members of a Texas family were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. District of Columbia Chief District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced Dawn and Thomas Munn to 14-day prison sentences, three months home confinement and three years of probation for their roles leading four of their eight children into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Three of their adult children were sentenced to probation, with the oldest child, Kristi, also receiving a brief period of home confinement.
CBS Philly

Bill to establish 9/11 curriculum passes in Pa. Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- New York, where the Twin Towers stood and fell, has one. Virginia, where terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon the same day, has one. But Pennsylvania – site of 9/11's third disaster, in Shanksville – doesn't have a statewide 9/11 curriculum for schoolchildren. That could change after a bill – which includes an amendment requiring the commonwealth's Department of Education to establish and publish a curriculum – passed Pennsylvania's Senate unanimously Wednesday. "I believe it is of the utmost importance that our students grow up with an adequate understanding and respect for that day in our history,"...
The Baltimore Sun

‘A collapsing house of cards’: Officials in Maryland decry impending failure of another Chesapeake Bay agreement

Observing the signing of the very first Chesapeake Bay cleanup agreement in 1983, Maryland state Sen. Gerald Winegrad would never have imagined the string of failures ahead, he said. Bay agreements prescribing pollution cuts for 2000 and 2010 would both fall short. And now, it seems targets for 2025 won’t be met either. Winegrad, a longtime bay advocate, is among the legislators and ...
WVNS

WVSSAC asks lawmakers to clarify Amendment Four and school sports

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission needs clarification from lawmakers on how a proposed amendment could affect school sports. WVSSAC is a non-profit agency that governs high school sports, cheerleading and marching bands in the state. The quasi-governmental agency receives input from high school principals and develops policies for high […]
