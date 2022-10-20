Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
After president's marijuana pardons, Kentucky examining what can be done in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor said he's examining the president's call for state's to issue pardons for some marijuana offenses. Last week, President Joe Biden said he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. He then asked governors to do the same.
Family hopeful for Lofton’s Law passage in 2023
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson family is pushing to criminalize hazing in Kentucky after the tragic death of their son in October 2021. Lofton Hazelwood was a freshman at the University of Kentucky when alleged hazing claimed his life. Now the Hazelwood family, along with State Senator Robby Mills, are taking action through a […]
KTLO
AR Senate committee OKs plan to increase Arkansas teacher salaries by $4,000 annually
The Senate Education Committee approved a plan Tuesday to increase annual teacher salaries by $4,000, a move that could be a blueprint for lawmakers in the next session in January. According to the Arkansas Democratic Gazette, the recommendations from the committee are an end to a biennial process where lawmakers...
Jan. 6 defendant wants his guns back
Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun Jr. is awaiting trial on felony charges related to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, but he asked a federal judge on Wednesday to return his firearms taken by the FBI when he was arrested a few days after the riot.
Judge rules federal law banning guns with serial numbers removed is unconstitutional
A federal judge blocked a federal law on Wednesday that prohibits the possession of a firearm with an “altered, obliterated or removed” serial number in light of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling expanding gun rights earlier this year. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin ruled that no historical...
Reeves silent on U.S. Senate letter asking about changing Mississippi's statutes in Washington
JACKSON – While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy.
Oklahoma, 16 other state attorneys general file amicus brief in Oregon same-sex wedding cake case
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and 16 other state attorneys general have filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Oregon bakery owners that refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple back in 2013.
Judge strikes down three Montana voting laws as unconstitutional
In a sweeping 199-page ruling, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses struck down three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have changed voter identification laws, prohibited paid ballot collection and eliminated Election Day registration. The decision means that unless the case is appealed or stayed by...
More food stamps: Ohio, West Virginia residents may have money waiting for them in pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (food stamps), also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S....
Washington Examiner
School board retaliates against mother who objected to pandemic closures
If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
Texas family of 5 sentenced in Jan. 6 case
Five members of a Texas family were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. District of Columbia Chief District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced Dawn and Thomas Munn to 14-day prison sentences, three months home confinement and three years of probation for their roles leading four of their eight children into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Three of their adult children were sentenced to probation, with the oldest child, Kristi, also receiving a brief period of home confinement.
Idaho8.com
Voters in five states have the chance to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books
When slavery was outlawed in the US in 1865, the 13th Amendment included one exception. “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction,” the amendment reads.
Court: Louisiana unanimous jury requirement not retroactive
Louisiana's highest court says a prohibition on nonunanimous jury verdicts in the state does not have to be applied retroactively to past convictions
Did you know a form of slavery will be on Alabama ballot? Here’s what you need to know.
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate...
Following Biden’s marijuana pardons, here’s what Beshear says about next steps in Kentucky
“The Governor agrees that no one should be in jail simply because of possession of marijuana,” a spokesperson for Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Bill to establish 9/11 curriculum passes in Pa. Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- New York, where the Twin Towers stood and fell, has one. Virginia, where terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon the same day, has one. But Pennsylvania – site of 9/11's third disaster, in Shanksville – doesn't have a statewide 9/11 curriculum for schoolchildren. That could change after a bill – which includes an amendment requiring the commonwealth's Department of Education to establish and publish a curriculum – passed Pennsylvania's Senate unanimously Wednesday. "I believe it is of the utmost importance that our students grow up with an adequate understanding and respect for that day in our history,"...
‘A collapsing house of cards’: Officials in Maryland decry impending failure of another Chesapeake Bay agreement
Observing the signing of the very first Chesapeake Bay cleanup agreement in 1983, Maryland state Sen. Gerald Winegrad would never have imagined the string of failures ahead, he said. Bay agreements prescribing pollution cuts for 2000 and 2010 would both fall short. And now, it seems targets for 2025 won’t be met either. Winegrad, a longtime bay advocate, is among the legislators and ...
WVSSAC asks lawmakers to clarify Amendment Four and school sports
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission needs clarification from lawmakers on how a proposed amendment could affect school sports. WVSSAC is a non-profit agency that governs high school sports, cheerleading and marching bands in the state. The quasi-governmental agency receives input from high school principals and develops policies for high […]
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
A Frazeysburg, Ohio church pastor arrested Wednesday is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Gene Davis retires from Utah legislature following investigation
Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, was removed from all committee assignments and urged to resign from the senate following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.
