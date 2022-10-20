As a new game, Overwatch 2 is still in the process of being balanced. The original Overwatch was an exceptionally well-balanced game, but all of the wide-reaching changes that its sequel made mean that the latter is still getting its feet underneath it. Despite this, the game continues to stand as a shining example of live-game balance, and the devs have made an explicit commitment to keeping the game fair and fun.

