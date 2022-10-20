ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best Sylas Build in League of Legends

Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies. Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours...
FaZe kick off Halo World Championship pool play with crucial sweep of G2 Esports

The second day of the Halo World Championship began today with a key matchup between tournament favorites FaZe Clan and G2 Esports, their closest rival in Pool C. As a top-six finisher at HCS Orlando last month, G2 was gunning for a potential upset, but FaZe held strong in the face of two close maps to secure a much-needed 3-0 series win.
Jankos to depart from G2 Esports after 5 seasons with organization

G2 Esports jungler Jankos has announced that he will not return to the organization for the 2023 LEC season. Jankos announced that he would be moving on from the team via his personal YouTube channel. “From my point of view, playing with the players I played with was really amazing,...
All Prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season one

One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s battle pass. This system, which is new to the franchise, replaces the old loot boxes as the de facto way to gain cosmetics, including new heroes and highly-coveted skins. Player level XP has been removed in favor of battle pass XP, meaning the more people play, the more they’ll unlock on the battle pass.
The best counters for each Overwatch 2 hero

As a new game, Overwatch 2 is still in the process of being balanced. The original Overwatch was an exceptionally well-balanced game, but all of the wide-reaching changes that its sequel made mean that the latter is still getting its feet underneath it. Despite this, the game continues to stand as a shining example of live-game balance, and the devs have made an explicit commitment to keeping the game fair and fun.
A breakdown of Faker’s history at the League World Championship

Faker is easily the greatest League of Legends player of all time. At the World Championship, he always makes the international League community remember why he’s the best ever to play the game. In his seven appearances at Worlds, Faker has won the tournament three times, and he’s never...
Reports suggest LEC will change format for 2023 season

The format of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) is reportedly set to change when the 2023 season begins in January. Next year, the LEC will expand its season from two splits to three, with more tournament play sprinkled throughout the year, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The first three weeks of each split will be three-day-long “superweeks,” with a playoff bracket following the conclusion of that three-week “regular season” period.
TFT Dragonlands NA Last Chance Qualifier: Standings, scores, and format

Sixteen North American Teamfight Tactics players competed for the final two seeds at the NA Regional Finals and a chance to compete at Worlds. Scheduled to take place from Oct. 22 to 23, the TFT Last Chance Qualifier showcased gameplay from Patch 12.20. Players at the LCQ competed in 12 games over two days, six games each day, with the top two earning a direct invite to the NA Regional Finals.
Diamond on my mind: The essential IEM Rio CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em Challenge guide

It’s time to start placing your picks for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, following Valve’s release of the Major viewer pass on Oct. 21, along with the latest autograph and sticker capsules for the competing players and teams. For viewer pass owners, it’s another chance to play the...
All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos

Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set. The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.
The winners and losers of VALORANT Patch 5.08

A new wave has crashed onto the beach that is the VALORANT meta via the introduction of the latest agent, the water-bending controller agent Harbor. His arrival coincides with the Patch 5.08 update, as well as the start of Episode Five, Act Three. Harbor is a unique controller that doesn’t...

