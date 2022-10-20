Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Best Sylas Build in League of Legends
Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies. Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours...
dotesports.com
FaZe kick off Halo World Championship pool play with crucial sweep of G2 Esports
The second day of the Halo World Championship began today with a key matchup between tournament favorites FaZe Clan and G2 Esports, their closest rival in Pool C. As a top-six finisher at HCS Orlando last month, G2 was gunning for a potential upset, but FaZe held strong in the face of two close maps to secure a much-needed 3-0 series win.
dotesports.com
Jankos to depart from G2 Esports after 5 seasons with organization
G2 Esports jungler Jankos has announced that he will not return to the organization for the 2023 LEC season. Jankos announced that he would be moving on from the team via his personal YouTube channel. “From my point of view, playing with the players I played with was really amazing,...
dotesports.com
All Prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season one
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s battle pass. This system, which is new to the franchise, replaces the old loot boxes as the de facto way to gain cosmetics, including new heroes and highly-coveted skins. Player level XP has been removed in favor of battle pass XP, meaning the more people play, the more they’ll unlock on the battle pass.
dotesports.com
Coach Perkz? The LEC legend is open to it—but he’s got some business to finish first
It’s not uncommon for esports players to retire, but remain in their scene as a coach. The speculation on players possibly leaving their playing days behind to coach always ramps up the more popular and successful a player is. In a recent stream, Luka “Perkz” Perković discussed his future...
dotesports.com
The best counters for each Overwatch 2 hero
As a new game, Overwatch 2 is still in the process of being balanced. The original Overwatch was an exceptionally well-balanced game, but all of the wide-reaching changes that its sequel made mean that the latter is still getting its feet underneath it. Despite this, the game continues to stand as a shining example of live-game balance, and the devs have made an explicit commitment to keeping the game fair and fun.
dotesports.com
Only 2 League stars still have double-digit KDAs at Worlds—and they play for the same team
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Following the quarterfinals of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, just two players at the...
dotesports.com
‘I’m the best’: MKLeo wins Ludwig’s stacked Smash Ultimate tournament with fiery bracket run
The king of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had something to say to all the doubters: “People really thought I wasn’t the best?”. This weekend, Ludwig, a very popular YouTube streamer who has been involved in the Smash Bros scene for years hosted what many are calling one of the most-stacked invitationals the game has ha on offer in recent memory.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 double XP weekend starts today, here’s which experience points will be doubled
The Overwatch 2 grind has been palpable for fans of the franchise since its release, with new features like the battle pass offering gamers something to play for outside of leveling up through the Competitive ladder. Earning XP is a bit different in OW2 than it was in the original...
dotesports.com
A breakdown of Faker’s history at the League World Championship
Faker is easily the greatest League of Legends player of all time. At the World Championship, he always makes the international League community remember why he’s the best ever to play the game. In his seven appearances at Worlds, Faker has won the tournament three times, and he’s never...
dotesports.com
Reports suggest LEC will change format for 2023 season
The format of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) is reportedly set to change when the 2023 season begins in January. Next year, the LEC will expand its season from two splits to three, with more tournament play sprinkled throughout the year, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The first three weeks of each split will be three-day-long “superweeks,” with a playoff bracket following the conclusion of that three-week “regular season” period.
dotesports.com
TFT Dragonlands NA Last Chance Qualifier: Standings, scores, and format
Sixteen North American Teamfight Tactics players competed for the final two seeds at the NA Regional Finals and a chance to compete at Worlds. Scheduled to take place from Oct. 22 to 23, the TFT Last Chance Qualifier showcased gameplay from Patch 12.20. Players at the LCQ competed in 12 games over two days, six games each day, with the top two earning a direct invite to the NA Regional Finals.
dotesports.com
T1 crush RNG’s hopes of a Summoner’s Cup in a breathtaking sweep at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The games might have been closer than what people might expect from a sweep, but T1...
dotesports.com
Diamond on my mind: The essential IEM Rio CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em Challenge guide
It’s time to start placing your picks for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, following Valve’s release of the Major viewer pass on Oct. 21, along with the latest autograph and sticker capsules for the competing players and teams. For viewer pass owners, it’s another chance to play the...
dotesports.com
All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos
Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set. The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.
dotesports.com
Major drama at Halo World Championship as eUnited is handed series win over Acend due to a technical issue
An otherwise smooth first day of operations for the Halo World Championship was shrouded by controversy in its later hours, when a tightly contested matchup between eUnited and European champions Acend was decided via a competitive ruling. “Unacceptable isn’t the word,” said Acend’s Respectful. “I have never seen this happen in my life.”
dotesports.com
A legacy League region is reportedly losing its Worlds slot in 2023, could become part of ERL
The year might still be a few months away from ending, but news about next year’s League of Legends competitive circuit is already circulating. A new report, for example, has surfaced suggesting that the Turkish region will be losing its spot at the World Championship for next year, according to Turkish news outlet Esporin.
dotesports.com
The winners and losers of VALORANT Patch 5.08
A new wave has crashed onto the beach that is the VALORANT meta via the introduction of the latest agent, the water-bending controller agent Harbor. His arrival coincides with the Patch 5.08 update, as well as the start of Episode Five, Act Three. Harbor is a unique controller that doesn’t...
dotesports.com
Cloud9 sends Renegade, FaZe home top four in dominant fashion at Halo World Championship
It was fate that Cloud9 and FaZe Clan would go head to head at some point on the Halo World Championship weekend. An elimination bracket fight for top three was an unlikely battleground, but C9 put on a tour de force to put the bubbling rivalry between the two rosters to bed with confidence.
dotesports.com
Curse broken: Deft finally ends Worlds semifinals drought after DRX’s momentous reverse sweep of EDG
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The reigning world champions versus the only team left that started in Play-Ins. The final day...
Comments / 0