Doronin, partner buy aging waterfront Palm Beach co-ops for $147M

Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group and partner Cain International bought a pair of co-op buildings in Palm Beach for a combined $146.6 million. The purchase comes as real estate investors have targeted aging waterfront structures for redevelopment, following the deadly Surfside condo collapse last year that thrust older buildings’ safety — and expensive repairs — into question.
BTI wins key approvals for major downtown Hollywood development

BTI Partners won site plan approval and a rezoning for Block 57, a two-tower, mixed-use development in downtown Hollywood with 856 planned apartments. The Hollywood City Commission granted the approvals Wednesday amid concern about future traffic patterns around the 3.2-acre development site on Young Circle. Along with 856 apartments, Block...
