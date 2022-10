ABERDEEN -- One of the Shore Conference's most successful football programs finally has another championship to add to its collection. Sophomore running back Colin Palumbo ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Am'ir Martinez ran for 90 yards and a touchdown as Matawan rolled to a 27-12 victory over Barnegat to clinch the Liberty Division title on Friday night at Barry Rizzo Stadium.

