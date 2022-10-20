ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, KS

JC Post

Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
HOLTON, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man taken to Topeka hospital after moped crash

A 55-year-old Lawrence man was taken to a Topeka hospital after a Sunday morning moped accident in rural Douglas County. According to an email from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman George Diepenbrock, the man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was injured about 9:40 a.m. when his moped crashed in the 1100 block of East 1200 Road. The man was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka by Lawerence-Douglas County Fire Medical. The accident remains under investigation, Diepenbrock wrote.
TOPEKA, KS
KBUR

Kansas City, Missouri suspect arrested in Jefferson County

Fairfield, IA- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has announced the arrest of a Kansas City man following a vehicle pursuit, and brief manhunt. According to a news release, at about 4 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed pursuit entering the east side of Jefferson County of Highway 34, and the Iowa State Patrol and the US Marshalls requested assistance with the pursuit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Emporia gazette.com

Hartford woman hurt in Olathe crash

A Hartford woman was slightly injured in a collision in Johnson County over the weekend. Two other people were taken to a hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Susan Woody, 36, rear-ended a car on Interstate 35 around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Both cars were heading north through Olathe.
OLATHE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Oct. 23, 2022

John Edward Cofer, 35, Lawrence, and Gypsy M. Williams-Ratzlaff, 30, Lawrence. Michael Skye Mills, 31, Edgerton, and Cara Lindsay McCoy, 35, Edgerton. Jackson Evan Brenton, 24, Lenexa, and Hutton Olivia Fritzel, 23, Lawrence. Peter Agustin Madrigal, 28, Lawrence, and Gabrielle Rose Finkelstein, 27, Lawrence. Kevin Edward Mowen, 19, Louisburg, and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City teen charged with school shooting threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City teenager was accused of making a terroristic threat after sending a Snapchat message about a school shooting at Park Hill High School on Oct. 20. According to court documents, a school administrator alerted the School Resource Officer of a possible shooting threat...
KANSAS CITY, MO

