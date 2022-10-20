Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy linked to two murders. and distributing 1146 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 1146 pounds (520 kilograms) of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area. Gerald Lee Ginnings, 42, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg...
Kansas City Police recover stolen Chiefs memorabilia days after finding stolen van
Days after a stolen Chiefs van was recovered, the Kansas City Police Department recovered the memorabilia that was taken from inside of it.
WIBW
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
Man dies in stabbing in Merriam, Kansas Friday night
23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.
Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man taken to Topeka hospital after moped crash
A 55-year-old Lawrence man was taken to a Topeka hospital after a Sunday morning moped accident in rural Douglas County. According to an email from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman George Diepenbrock, the man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was injured about 9:40 a.m. when his moped crashed in the 1100 block of East 1200 Road. The man was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka by Lawerence-Douglas County Fire Medical. The accident remains under investigation, Diepenbrock wrote.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Two Kansas City-area men charged with stealing dozens of guns from stores
Two Kansas City-area men are charged with stealing as many as 75 guns from gun stores in Basehor and De Soto.
Olathe drive-by shooting damages house, vehicle
Olathe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a house and a vehicle. The victim told officers he knew the shooter.
KBUR
Kansas City, Missouri suspect arrested in Jefferson County
Fairfield, IA- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has announced the arrest of a Kansas City man following a vehicle pursuit, and brief manhunt. According to a news release, at about 4 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed pursuit entering the east side of Jefferson County of Highway 34, and the Iowa State Patrol and the US Marshalls requested assistance with the pursuit.
Woman killed in shooting on downtown Kansas City highway
One person has died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City's downtown loop.
Emporia gazette.com
Hartford woman hurt in Olathe crash
A Hartford woman was slightly injured in a collision in Johnson County over the weekend. Two other people were taken to a hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Susan Woody, 36, rear-ended a car on Interstate 35 around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Both cars were heading north through Olathe.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 23, 2022
John Edward Cofer, 35, Lawrence, and Gypsy M. Williams-Ratzlaff, 30, Lawrence. Michael Skye Mills, 31, Edgerton, and Cara Lindsay McCoy, 35, Edgerton. Jackson Evan Brenton, 24, Lenexa, and Hutton Olivia Fritzel, 23, Lawrence. Peter Agustin Madrigal, 28, Lawrence, and Gabrielle Rose Finkelstein, 27, Lawrence. Kevin Edward Mowen, 19, Louisburg, and...
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
Kan. man admits not paying required sales tax on luxury automobiles
JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas man pleaded guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers’ Sales Tax Act and was ordered to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution and penalties, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Bryan Huff, 36, of Leawood, pleaded guilty yesterday in Johnson County District Court to misdemeanor...
KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
KMBC.com
Kansas City teen accused of threatening shooting at Park Hill High School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that a teenager has been accused of making a terroristic threat after allegedly sending a message about a shooting during lunch at Park Hill High School on Thursday. According to court documents, a school resource officer at Park Hill...
KCTV 5
Kansas City teen charged with school shooting threat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City teenager was accused of making a terroristic threat after sending a Snapchat message about a school shooting at Park Hill High School on Oct. 20. According to court documents, a school administrator alerted the School Resource Officer of a possible shooting threat...
