flackbroadcasting.com
"We're going to shut Main Street Down:" Boonville going all-in on village wide Halloween bash and Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, October 29
BOONVILLE- In 2021, Boonville gave it a go for a community supported and based trunk-or-treat. Officials say despite the not so cooperative weather that was endured, there was quite a significant response and it inspired an even bigger bash for this year. On Saturday, October 29, the village and its...
wwnytv.com
Port Leyden’s old opera house is now ‘haunted’
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Port Leyden has opened up an old opera house just in time to make it haunted for Halloween. “We ended up picking out the opera house because it feels like it’s haunted,” said Nancy Fruin, Port Leyden Festival Committee. The Port Leyden...
wwnytv.com
Vet discusses shortage of emergency options for pets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Young of the Animal Doctors Veterinary Clinic says the region is dealing with a shortage of emergency options for pets. She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to discuss the problem and what pet owners can do about it. Watch her interview above.
northcountrynow.com
Motorcyclists participate in Madrid Ride for Voice
On Sept. 11, the 4th annual Ride for a Voice took off from The Ole Smokehouse in Madrid. With about 75 people in attendance, bikers rode approximately 100 miles throughout St. Lawrence County. This year through registration and raffles we were able to donate $8,000 to Citizen Advocates for their new behavioral health clinic in Ogdensburg and $2,000 to New Beginnings in Madrid. In the back row, from the left, are James Button, Citizen Advocates, Tammy Hawkins, Robin Barkley, Sandy Shoen, Brenda Tracey, both from New Beginnings, Dan Agen and Cheri Stevenson. In the front row are Jennifer Bilow, Citizen Advocates, Barb Fisher, New Beginnings, Trish Agen and Amanda Deleel. Submitted Photo.
wwnytv.com
Fatal fire in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials tell 7News one person has died after a house fire Sunday morning on Mechanic Street. Police Chief Mark Kearns tells 7NEWS the fire call came in at 6 o’clock Sunday morning and that the victim is a 79-year-old woman. Two people were...
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Michael A. Bennett, 46, of Rome, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
Fuel truck explodes, man injured: 2 Fort Drum soldiers rush in to help man, clear area
Fowler, N.Y. — Two Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division soldiers were having a cup of coffee at a diner this week when an explosion rocked a nearby fuel company. A fuel truck exploded Tuesday morning at Tripp Fuels at 1461 County Road 22 in Fowler, rocking Bob’s Diner where the two had stopped to grab a bite to eat and fill up on gas.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man arrested on criminal mischief charges in the wake of two separate incidents this week
NEW BREMEN AND CROGHAN- A Lewis County man is accused of criminal mischief in the wake of two separate incidents this week, authorities say. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, of Croghan, NY was arrested Wednesday and Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies say he was charged...
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville resident accused of theft after police investigate complaint from local business
LOWVILLE- A village resident is accused of theft in the wake of a police investigation, authorities say. Kellie A. Scott, 36, of Lowville, NY was arrested Wednesday by the Lowville Police Department. Scott is officially charged with one count of petit larceny. Police officials say the charge stems from complaints...
wwnytv.com
State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
