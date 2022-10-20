ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gouverneur, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Port Leyden’s old opera house is now ‘haunted’

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Port Leyden has opened up an old opera house just in time to make it haunted for Halloween. “We ended up picking out the opera house because it feels like it’s haunted,” said Nancy Fruin, Port Leyden Festival Committee. The Port Leyden...
PORT LEYDEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Vet discusses shortage of emergency options for pets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Young of the Animal Doctors Veterinary Clinic says the region is dealing with a shortage of emergency options for pets. She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to discuss the problem and what pet owners can do about it. Watch her interview above.
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Motorcyclists participate in Madrid Ride for Voice

On Sept. 11, the 4th annual Ride for a Voice took off from The Ole Smokehouse in Madrid. With about 75 people in attendance, bikers rode approximately 100 miles throughout St. Lawrence County. This year through registration and raffles we were able to donate $8,000 to Citizen Advocates for their new behavioral health clinic in Ogdensburg and $2,000 to New Beginnings in Madrid. In the back row, from the left, are James Button, Citizen Advocates, Tammy Hawkins, Robin Barkley, Sandy Shoen, Brenda Tracey, both from New Beginnings, Dan Agen and Cheri Stevenson. In the front row are Jennifer Bilow, Citizen Advocates, Barb Fisher, New Beginnings, Trish Agen and Amanda Deleel. Submitted Photo.
MADRID, NY
wwnytv.com

Fatal fire in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials tell 7News one person has died after a house fire Sunday morning on Mechanic Street. Police Chief Mark Kearns tells 7NEWS the fire call came in at 6 o’clock Sunday morning and that the victim is a 79-year-old woman. Two people were...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Michael A. Bennett, 46, of Rome, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy