Letter: We need checks and balances

I want to thank retiring Mayor, Sam Steidel, for his calm and steady leadership. His years of service on the Design Review Committee and Planning Commission and as Mayor, and those of Mike Benefield as City Councilor, have been an inspiration to us all.

Our form of Council/City Manager municipal government can be a mixed blessing. On the one hand, it allows the community to employ the services of administrative professionals where elected office is a volunteer function. On the other hand, it separates authority from day-to-day administration of the community. The difficulty is exacerbated when the City Manager reports to a governing council. There is no single individual in whom the “buck stops.”

The determination of City Manager, Bruce St. Denis, to redirect storm water from the wetland at Forest Lawn Road and Hemlock Road is a case in point. Mr. St. Denis has indicated that he is entitled to approve the project as a ministerial function without notice to or oversight by the community.

It was Ronald Reagan who coined the phrase “trust but verify.” As we enter the next election, it is important vote for candidates who will act as a check on city administrators. It is the duty of our elected officials to peak behind the curtain, so to speak, to ensure that actions by city administrators are in the community interest. And it is the right of our citizens to raise their voices without fear of recrimination when actions of city administrators fail that test.

Mike Bates

Cannon Beach