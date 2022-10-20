KENNER, La. — Local temperatures will be on the mild side until we reach a high temperature of 80° this afternoon. A bit more humid than what we've experienced over the last few days. Building high pressure over the region will circulate gulf moisture from our southwest and wrap that around Southeast Louisiana for most of the weekend. Local conditions are expected to be mild by late morning and warm in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Breezy on the lakes and coastal areas from SE winds at 10 to 15 mph. It will feel comfortable during the day, and a light jacket will be best after sunset. Rain chances remain in the forecast. Monday a 10% chance for areas near the coast. Tuesday abundant rain tracks through Texas, but gradually diminishes before reaching Southeast Louisiana -- for now a 20% chance. Wednesday has a 30% chance with the majority of the rain to track north of the lake, for now.

