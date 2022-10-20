This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The reader surmises that the stories in this collection might not be presented in the order in which they were written. While the first story was published in 1988, the second one jumps to the present as it refers to the pandemic lockdowns. At sixteen pages long, “Not Even Legend” is the shortest story in the book and whereas the first story was written in a baroque and serious metier, this second entry is written in Moore’s gently bemused and observational style.

