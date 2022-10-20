Read full article on original website
Advance Review: ‘Mega Centurions: Mega No More’ #4 Astounds
The Mega Centurions are Earth’s former champions. Now powerless after stopping an invasion they see themselves teaming up with an old foe, The Grey Knight. However, a new foe comes with tidings that will shock both the Centurions and the Knight. Yet, what news could be worse than a minimum wage job?
Fear The Harvestman: Previewing ‘Strange’ #7
Art by: Marcelo Ferreira, Roberto Poggi, Javier Tartaglia. THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH! Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they’re going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!
Is Ned Losing It In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #12 Preview?
GLIDER VS. GLIDER, BOMB VS. BOMB, GOBLIN VS. SPIDER?! Spidey’s new costume is going to be tested in a horrifying crucible. If you thought the Tombstone and Vulture fights were rough, YOU AIN’T SEEN NOTHING YET!!!
Mark Millar And Jorge Jiménez’s ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ Covers Revealed
While the Image Comics PR is positioning this as news of the already announced Nemesis sequel, Nemesis: Reloaded, from writer Mark Millar (The Magic Order, Kingsman: The Secret Service) and artist Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Justice League) wht it does reveal are the various covers adorning the debut issue. Covers by Jimenez as well as Steve McNiven, Frank Quitely and Fiona Staples.
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of The Ultraseven’ #3
Past and present collide, with the future on the line—as ULTRAMAN TAKES ON ULTRASEVEN! It’s a knock-down, drag-out battle for the fate of the world—with a couple of giant Kaiju thrown in for good measure. There’s no room for anyone else in this fight…right?
GCPD Have Their Hands Full In ‘Detective Comics’ #1065 Preview
The Orgham family has dramatically arrived after traumatic events at the docks in Gotham, and they are ready to reclaim the land that belongs under their name…an English surname you may better know as Arkham. As Bruce Wayne and the young Orgham prince Arzen discuss how they both want to change Gotham for the better, it seems Batman and the Orghams might have different ways to go about doing so…
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Joins Damon Lindelof For Surprise ‘Star Wars’ Project
Surprise! Damon Lindelof is developing a Star Wars film project. Deadline reports the Watchmen showrunner has been co-writing a Star Wars script with an unnamed partner for sometime and the project has recruited Ms. Marvel episode director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to helm whatever it turns out to be. Although it is still early going, the site’s source claimed “it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought on so that person’s own vision for where they see this story headed gets included in the script.”
Second Only To The King Of Monsters: Previewing ‘Godzilla– Best Of Mothra’
IDW Comics has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Best of Mothra, out tomorrow from John Layman, Cullen Bunn, Duane Swierczynski, Simon Gane, David Watcher, Jay Fotos, and more. ‘Mothra! Second only to the King of Monsters. The goddess of peace graces the pages of this special one-shot reprint, showcasing some of the greatest Mothra stories that have ever fluttered through our comics. One hundred beautiful pages written and rendered by a variety of superstar scribes and artists are sure to show kaiju fans everywhere why Mothra is one of the best of the best!’
Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
The long-standing rumors were true. Superman lives again. A few days out from the premiere of Black Adam, Justice League star Henry Cavill took to his Instagram account to confirm that, yes, he will return as Superman in a forthcoming Warner Bros. Pictures project. “I wanted to make it official,”...
‘One Piece Odyssey’ Releases Seven Minute Gameplay Trailer Set In Alabasta
Bandai-Namco’s One Piece Odyssey sees One Piece to join the list of shonen anime with their own J-RPG, alongside series like Dragon Ball Z and Fairy Tail. While the quality of these games have varied, One Piece Odyssey certainly looks decent so far. Though Odyssey has its own original...
Lady Qi’ra Stands Front And Center In ‘Star Wars: Hidden Empire’ Connecting Variant
This November, the final part of Charle Soule’s game changing trilogy of Star Wars stories set between Episodes V and VI will begin in Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Breakout character Lady Qi’ra is front and center, as the Crimson Dawn continues their war with the Empire and its Sith leaders.
Mindgames: Previewing ‘Venom’ #12
Art by: Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair, Ceci de la Cruz. “VENOMWORLD” Continues! After the shocking events of VENOM #11, not only is Dylan Brock’s physical body in such grave condition that it may never recover, but his codex is as well. After a Hail Mary decision made by the Venom symbiote last issue, Dylan is about to see sides of symbiosis, the Klyntar and perhaps even his father that he has never even imagined!
Preview: ‘The Return Of Chilling Adventures In Sorcery’ (One-Shot)
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of The Return Of Chilling Adventures In Sorcery (One-Shot), dropping Wednesday from writers Eliot Rahal, Sina Grace, and Casey Gilly, artists Vincenzo Federici, Corin Howell, and Liana Kangas, colorists Matt Herms and Glenn Whitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli. ‘Madam Satan escaped Hell a fugitive...
Preview: The Action Never Stops In ‘Steve Canon Volume 12 1969-1970’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Steve Canyon Volume 12: 1969-1970, dropping tomorrow from Milton Caniff. ‘Stamp your passport for adventure, intrigue, and danger on your expedition to exotic locales with The Greatest Generation’s cartoonist-in-chief!. The landmark Steve Canyon, Volume 12 brings Milton Caniff’s picaresque novel through the...
Preview: A Desperate Mission In ‘We Only Find Them When They’re Dead’ #14
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #14, the penultimate issue in their sci-fi epic dropping tomorrow from writer Al Ewing, artist Simone Di Meo with color assistance by Mariasara Miotti, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The action of the final arc heats...
Will Bruce Follow His Head Or His Heart In ‘Batman: Beyond The White Knight’ #6 Preview?
“After years of rivalry, it’s the showdown you’ve been waiting for…Jason Todd versus Dick Grayson! Who’s the best Robin? Find out this issue! Plus, with the help of an unexpected new ally, Bruce Wayne aims to take Derek Powers down for good. But will the malevolent millionaire’s newfound powers prove to be too much for the former Batman?”
Alan Moore Book Club: ‘Illuminations’ – Not Even Legend
This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The reader surmises that the stories in this collection might not be presented in the order in which they were written. While the first story was published in 1988, the second one jumps to the present as it refers to the pandemic lockdowns. At sixteen pages long, “Not Even Legend” is the shortest story in the book and whereas the first story was written in a baroque and serious metier, this second entry is written in Moore’s gently bemused and observational style.
‘The Ballad Of Halo Jones Omnibus’: One Of Alan Moore’s Great Early Works – Recoloured And Complete For The First Time
New omnibus edition of the colour version of The Ballad of Halo Jones by Alan Moore and Ian Gibson comes out in January 2023 – you might already have it, but you’re still going to want and need it. We’ve all got them, the things we buy and...
Previewing ‘DC Mech’ #4 From DC Comics
Darkseid’s forces defeated the Justice Squadron and killed someone near and dear to them. The heroes will have to fix their mechs and their team morale in order to get back in the fight. But Superman is hiding in a town called Smallville, living with a family called the Kents while trying to fix his mech. He’s in grave danger, as the people of Smallville don’t take kindly to mechs or aliens…”
Advance Review: Sisko Returns To Save the Galaxy – Again – In `Star Trek’ #1
Benjamin Sisko makes his long-awaited return to the Star Trek universe in this issue. But the captain doesn’t have much time to celebrate – much to readers’ chagrin. There’s a menace out in space, and Sisko needs to assemble an all-star crew to deal with it. Unfortunately, some inconsistent artwork gets in the way of a strong start to this ongoing series.
