Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after getting run over on 495

A 52-year-old Methuen man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after being struck by a car on I-495 in Tewksbury.

State Police responded to the scene of the crash, which involved the pedestrian and a 2006 Toyota Corolla, at around 7:20 p.m.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe that the Toyota was headed northbound on I-495 in the far left lane, approaching the Route 133 on-ramp, when a pedestrian reportedly emerged from the wooded area close to the ramp and ran across the road from east to west, Dave Procopio, an agency spokesman, noted in an email.

The car hit the man “at a high rate of speed and then veered into the grassy median as the driver applied emergency braking,” Procopio said.

Police noted that the pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries, but did not report his status as of Thursday afternoon. The driver, a 21-year-old Lawrence woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

“The facts and circumstances of the crash, including why the pedestrian entered the highway, remain under investigation by State Police-Andover with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section,” Procopio said.