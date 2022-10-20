ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas sues Google for capture, use of biometric data without consent

By Steven Masso
KFOR
KFOR
AUSTIN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon sued Google for the capture and use of biometric data of Texans without obtaining their consent, documents show.

According to a news release from the Texas Attorney General, the lawsuit claims that Google collected “millions of biometric identifiers” from Texans through services like Google Photos, Google Assistant and Nest Hub Max.

The biometric data allegedly captured includes voiceprints and face geometry records, the release stated.

“Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated,” Paxton said. “I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans.”

The lawsuit ends with a request for a trial by jury and a request that Google pay $25,000 per violation of data collection.

