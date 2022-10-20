ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous Content, Nick Antosca's Eat the Cat Partner for Horror and Genre Movie Joint Venture Anonymous Cat (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
 3 days ago
As scary movies continue to rule the fall box office, production/management firm Anonymous Content has partnered with Eat the Cat, the banner run by Nick Antosca , the prolific creator and series showrunner behind The Act and A Friend of the Family , and partner Alex Hedlund, on a new joint venture to make horror and genre films.

With a plan to leverage creative and production resources from both Anonymous and Eat the Cat, the partnership, which is being titled Anonymous Cat, will focus on developing and producing what it calls premium filmmaker-driven fare in the spook space.

Robert Walak and Alisa Tager, presidents of AC Studios, the independent film and TV production studio that resides inside Anonymous, will oversee the joint venture with Garrett Kemble, Ryan Schwartz and Anonymous CEO Dawn Olmstead, alongside Cat’s Antosca and Hedlund.

The venture is hitting the ground running with three projects — The Basement, Soon You Will Be Gone, and I Am Behind You — already in active development.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the team at Eat the Cat to push the boundaries of horror and genre content through our shared commitment to filmmaker-driven storytelling,” said AC Studios presidents Walak and Tager in a statement. “This is a new space for Anonymous and we have the best partners in Nick and Alex to create truly subversive, unnerving, sharp, and captivating movies that lure you in and challenge your expectations. With these first three excellent films, we’re excited to get started.

Basement is a new original screenplay by Chris Peckover and Zachary Donohue. Peckover, who helmed 2016’s Christmas horror thriller Better Watch Out , is also attached to direct. The project is a coming-of-age story about a group of teens who accidentally trap a vampire and must decide what to do with their dangerous captive.

Soon You Will Be Gone is based on a short story by Antosca. Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, who worked on the recent Hellraiser remake, will write the script with Egor Abramenko, who directed the 2020 Russian sci-fi horror flick Sputnik , attached to direct. The project is a mix of horror and sci-fi with the story details under wraps. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Divide/Conquer ( Vengeance ) will also produce.

I Am Behind You is based on a novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, the author of perennially remade vampire classic Let the Right One In . It follows a group of disparate families at a campsite who wake up to find the world around them has disappeared. A director search is nearing its conclusion.

AC Studios is currently in production on Foe , a thriller from Garth Davis that stars Saoirse Ronan, the limited series adaptation of East of Eden with Zoe Kazan set to adapt and starring Florence Pugh, and is in preproduction on a series version of Time Bandits from Taika Waititi and starring Lisa Kudrow. The banner is also one of the companies involved in Shantaram , the drama starring Charlie Hunnam that premiered on Apple TV+ a week ago.

Eat the Cat, meanwhile, is basking in the blood being let out on Chucky , the popular series based on the Child’s Play horror movies. The second season is currently airing on Syfy and USA Network.

