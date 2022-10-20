ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A.’s New Sixth Street Bridge Already a Hot Shooting Location for Local Productions Like ‘Creed III’

By Evan Nicole Brown
 3 days ago
The old Sixth Street Bridge that once spanned the Los Angeles River, connecting the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles with the neighborhood of Boyle Heights, was used in countless commercials, music videos, TV shows and films (e.g., Transformers ) between its unveiling in 1932 and its demolition in 2016. (It was deemed to be seismically vulnerable.) The $588 million viaduct that replaced it in July, known as the “Ribbon of Light,” is the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles.

According to FilmLA, filmmakers were eager to obtain shooting permits as early as August, but the Department of Public Works wouldn’t allow crews until Sept. 1. Since then, permits have been issued to six projects, including one feature film — which, based on the production code name on the permit, appears to be Creed III , Michael B. Jordan ’s upcoming directorial debut, though MGM and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media won’t confirm.

