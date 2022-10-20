ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Unleashed: Rickey Smiley Gives Parenting Advice [WATCH]

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBs9K_0igft5Rj00

When it comes to parenting, we all know that Rickey Smiley is strict about raising kids. He feels like a lot of kids these days are very entitled and he gives some advice to parents on how to not create people they don’t like out of children.  In Rickey Unleashed, he dives deep into parenting dos and don’ts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uljlB_0igft5Rj00

Comments / 0

Related
howafrica.com

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle

American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
LOUISIANA STATE
BET

Kirk Franklin Addresses Rumor That He And Plies Are The Same Person

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies are joining forces to help victims of Hurricane Ian. During a sit-down with Angela Yee, Franklin addressed the hilarious online rumor that the two are the same person. With Yee by his side, Franklin called Plies on FaceTime and said, “I am not...
FLORIDA STATE
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Goes Off On Charleston White For Threatening His Son King

T.I. is the latest rapper to get into a war of words with Charleston White after the YouTube personality threatened his son, King Harris. In an Instagram Live video earlier this month, White — a former gang member who has also clashed with Soulja Boy — ridiculed King and his friend Tootie Raww, the son of Boosie Badazz, for being arrested in September.
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

August Alsina Has “Absolutely Zero” Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith

As August prepares for “The Surreal Life,” he admits that he doesn’t have any contact with the Smiths following the “entanglement” scandal. Get ready to see a handful of celebrities in a new light thanks to a reboot of The Surreal Life. It was 16 years ago when the last episode of the unscripted television series aired, and in the new seventh season, the show is getting a makeover. The cast includes the likes of Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muñoz, Stormy Daniels, and August Alsina.
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Calls out Kendra Robinson After Yung Joc’s New Baby is Confirmed

Questions arise regarding when Kendra Robison knew about Yung Joc’s infidelity. “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc’s marriage is in the spotlight and under the microscope this season. Despite having a beautiful wedding with the cast and friends present to witness the...
Power 102.9 NoCo

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab

Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz

Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Calls Young Thug A “Personal Friend,” Not Just An Industry Relationship

Baby admits that Thugger’s incarceration hits different for him. The media run for Lil Baby is slowing down as he continues to promote his new album, It’s Only Me. The record is yet another chart-topping hit for the rapper who has been carefully carving out a legacy of longevity in Hip Hop. As fans stream It’s Only Me into the stratosphere, Baby is once again speaking on his relationship with Young Thug and giving updates on how his friend has been faring in jail.
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby 'It's Only Me' Sacrifices Grit For Prestige Raps

Of all the artists who’ve been considered proteges of Young Thug, there’s maybe none who have carved out their own lane like Lil Baby. You can still hear shades of Thugger’s warbling drawl in Baby’s flow, but where Thug has existed on his own wavelength for years as a defiant experimentalist, Baby is much more down to Earth, with an unsparing directness that’s made him one of the best storytellers in the rap game.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Lil Baby

DedicatedLil Baby’s rap moniker pales in comparison to the growth he’s experienced over the last five years. With his newly released third studio album prospering in streams, the Atlanta rapper’s music, business and outlook are steady elevating. There’s a war going on outside no rapper is safe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Stream Jeezy and DJ Drama’s New Project ‘Snofall’ f/ Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee

Jeezy reconnects with foe-turned-friend DJ Drama. At midnight the frequent collaborators came through with Snofall, the latest installment in Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series. The hip-hop veterans announced the effort on social media this month, shortly after unleashing their joint record “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.”. Jeezy discussed...
rolling out

New music Friday: Lil Baby does not disappoint; Doechii and Mavi stand out

Lil Baby has delivered once again. The hottest rapper out of Atlanta right now, Baby had plenty of expectations going into his latest project It’s Only Me, specifically with the RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and YSL. Two of Atlanta’s artists have been locked away as the Fulton County DA promised more arrests were on the way.
Vibe

Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’

Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

306
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy