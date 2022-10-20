ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382g99_0igft4Z000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes.

None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States.

The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons.

Juvenile dies from infection of brain-eating amoeba from Lake Mead

“The idea that you could ever finish the sentence ‘slavery’s okay when … ’ has to rip out your soul, and I think it’s what makes this a fight that ignores political lines and brings us together, because it feels so clear,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group pushing to remove the amendment’s convict labor clause.

Nearly 20 states have constitutions that include language permitting slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. In 2018, Colorado was the first to remove the language from its founding frameworks by ballot measure, followed by Nebraska and Utah two years later.

This November, versions of the question go before voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis, was shocked when a fellow lawmaker told her about the slavery exception in the Tennessee Constitution and immediately began working to replace the language.

“When I found out that this exception existed, I thought, ‘We have got to fix this and we’ve got to fix this right away,’” she said. “Our constitution should reflect the values and the beliefs of our state.”

Constitutions require lengthy and technically tricky steps before they can be tweaked. Akbari first proposed changes in 2019; the GOP-dominant General Assembly then had to pass the changes by a majority vote in one two-year legislative period and then pass it again with at least two-thirds approval in the next. The amendment could then go on the ballot in the year of the next gubernatorial election.

NOAA’s winter outlook shows La Niña’s effects

Akbari also had to work with the state Department of Correction to ensure that inmate labor wouldn’t be prohibited under her proposal.

The proposed language going before Tennessean voters more clearly distinguishes between the two: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”

“We understand that those who are incarcerated cannot be forced to work without pay, but we should not create a situation where they won’t be able to work at all,” Akbari said.

Similar concerns over the financial impact of prison labor led California’s Democratic-led Legislature to reject an amendment eliminating indentured servitude as a possible punishment for crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration predicted it could require the state to pay billions of dollars at minimum wage to prison inmates.

Scrutiny over prison labor has existed for decades, but the 13th Amendment’s loophole in particular encouraged former Confederate states after the Civil War to devise new ways to maintain the dynamics of slavery. They used restrictive measures, known as the “Black codes” because they nearly always targeted Black people, to criminalize benign interactions such as talking too loudly or not yielding on the sidewalk. Those targeted would end up in custody for minor actions, effectively enslaving them again.

Fast-forward to today: Many incarcerated workers make pennies on the dollar, which isn’t expected to change if the proposals succeed. Inmates who refuse to work may be denied phone calls or visits with family, punished with solitary confinement and even be denied parole.

Alabama is asking voters to delete all racist language from its constitution and to remove and replace a section on convict labor that’s similar to what Tennessee has had in its constitution.

Vermont often boasts of being the first state in the nation to ban slavery in 1777, but its constitution still allows involuntary servitude in a handful of circumstances. Its proposed change would replace the current exception clause with language saying “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.”

Oregon’s proposed change repeals its exception clause while adding language allowing a court or probation or parole agency to order alternatives to incarceration as part of sentencing.

Louisiana is the only state so far to have its proposed amendment draw organized opposition, over concerns that the replacement language may make matters worse. Even one of its original sponsors has second thoughts — Democratic Rep. Edmond Jordan told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate last week that he’s urging voters to reject it.

The nonprofit Council for a Better Louisiana warned that the wording could technically permit slavery again, as well as continue involuntary servitude.

Louisiana’s Constitution now says: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are prohibited, except in the latter case as punishment for a crime.” The amendment would change that to: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are prohibited, (but this) does not apply to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice.”

“This amendment is an example of why it is so important to get the language right when presenting constitutional amendments to voters,” the nonprofit group said in a statement urging voters to choose “No” and lawmakers to try again, pointing to Tennessee’s ballot language as a possible template.

Supporters of the amendment say such criticisms are part of a campaign to keep exception clauses in place.

“If this doesn’t pass, it will be used as a weapon against us,” said Max Parthas, state operations director for the Abolish Slavery National Network.

The question stands as a reminder of how slavery continues to bedevil Americans, and Parthas says that’s reason enough to vote yes.

“We’ve never seen a single day in the United States where slavery was not legal,” he said. “We want to see what that looks like and I think that’s worth it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks

A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
ALABAMA STATE
WFLA

More Republicans trust DeSantis than Trump to chart path of GOP: poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) topped former President Trump in a new poll asking GOP voters who they trust to guide the party into the future. The ABC News/Ipsos poll, published on Sunday, found that 72 percent of registered Republicans believe that DeSantis, a former U.S. congressman, should have a great or good deal of influence in the future direction of the GOP, while 64 percent of respondents said the same of Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law

The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
AUBURN, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama ONE Makes Strategic Changes in its Leadership TEAM

Alabama ONE is excited to announce two strategic moves within the Alabama ONE TEAM. These Leadership changes lay a solid foundation to transition Alabama ONE into a large, multi-branch, multi-region Credit Union that serves Members in 57 Alabama counties, well prepares Alabama ONE for its planned future growth, and ensures the very best service to our Members.
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
ANDALUSIA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

What manufacturing workers make in Alabama

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Alabama using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Man caught in Dominican Republic after fleeing Alabama in 2006

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ran to the Dominican Republic in 2006 was found and brought back to Mobile by the U.S. Marshals Service. Nigal E. Carpio-Calderon, now 62, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2006, according to court […]
MOBILE, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Alabama Democrats Statewide Convention held

The Alabama Democrats Statewide Convention was held at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa Convention Center on October 14-15, 2022. On Friday, October 14, 2022, workshops on party building began at 10:00 a.m. In attendance from Bullock County Alabama Democratic Conference (BCADC) were Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum and Commissioner John McGowan.
ALABAMA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

107K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy